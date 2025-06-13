Twins First-Rounder Aaron Sabato Sent to Saints from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debut

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In the midst of his best stretch as a professional hitter, a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins is on his way to join the Saints at Victory Field. In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints have announced the promotion of first baseman Aaron Sabato from Double-A Wichita on Friday.

Sabato, 26, is set to make his Triple-A debut after spending parts of the previous four seasons in Double-A, a stretch interrupted by five stints on the injured list. After beginning this season on the IL and rehabbing for five games with Low-A Fort Myers, he hit the ground running back with Wichita, hitting .273 with an .800 OPS and two homers in his first 23 games. Since May 21, the former UNC Tarheel has hit another gear, going 22-for-64 (.344) with seven homers and 18 RBI in the 16 games since. The Rye Brook, NY native has collected hits in 14 of those 16 games and his 1.182 OPS ranks among the top 20 of all qualified hitters in the minors during that stretch. Overall, he is slashing .285/.384/.525 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in 44 games split between two levels this season. His .909 OPS ranks third among all qualified Twins farmhands, trailing only Jay Thomason (.970) and Carson McCusker (.942).

Originally selected in 27th overall in the 2020 Draft out of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Sabato is one longball shy of his fifth consecutive double-digit home run season, despite playing in 90 games or fewer the previous two seasons. After he hit just .199 in 90 games last season, he has cut his strikeout rate by five points down to a career-low 24.9% and is on pace for offensive bests in nearly every offensive category so far this season.

While in college with the Tarheels, Sabato made an impact right away on campus and was named the Collegiate Baseball Co-National Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American in 2019. That season, he set the Carolina freshman record with 18 home runs while leading UNC in batting average (.343), hits (79), doubles (25), RBI (63) and slugging percentage (.696). He hit .292 with seven homers in 19 games as a sophomore before the remainder of the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a pair of corresponding moves, outfielder Maddux Houghton was reassigned to High-A Cedar Rapids and right-hander Alex Speas was released by the Minnesota Twins organization. The Saints roster now stands at 27, one shy of the league maximum, with 15 pitchers and 12 position players.







