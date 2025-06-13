Hicklen Doubles in Rainy Five-Inning Loss to Omaha

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers on a rainy Friday night during Harry Potter Weekend at Fifth Third Field. The final score was 2-0 after the game was called following five innings due to inclement weather.

Toledo sent out left-handed pitcher Nick Margevicius (3-1, 2.25 ERA) to start the game, while Omaha countered with right-hander Chandler Champlain (1-3, 9.23 ERA).

Omaha came out strong in the first inning. Diego Castillo led off with a single, followed by a bunt single from Dairon Blanco. The wet conditions played a role early, as a throwing error by Margevicius allowed Castillo to reach scoring position. He eventually came home on a 6-4-3 double play. Fortunately for Toledo, they were able to limit the damage with a double play and a strikeout, allowing just one run.

With the score still 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Toledo began to build some momentum. Brewer Hicklen ripped a double to left-center, and a miscue by the outfield kept him on base. A groundout advanced Hicklen to third, but Champlain shut the door with a strikeout to end the inning.

Both teams traded a few base hits through the third and fourth, including a double from Gage Workman, but neither side could break through until Omaha struck again in the fourth. A single and a double started it off, and a sacrifice fly brought in their second run. Hicklen made a crucial catch at the wall to prevent further damage.

Defensive play remained solid on both sides, but the weather continued to be a factor, stalling offensive efforts. After five innings, the game was officially called, and the Mud Hens dropped the shortened contest, 2-0.

Notables:

Brewer Hicklen: 1 H, .223 AVG

Gage Workman: 1 H, .222 AVG

The Mud Hens will look to bounce back Saturday for night two of Harry Potter Weekend at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







