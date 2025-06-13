Payton Henry Walks-Off WooSox as 'Pigs Magic Number Trimmed to Five

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-22) walked off the Worcester Red Sox (36-30) for a second time this season, winning 4-3 in 10 innings Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

The walk-off win is the second time the 'Pigs have walked-off Worcester and third walk-off win this season. The win also moves the IronPigs magic number to 5 to clinch the International League 1st Half Title.

Worcester plated the first run of the game in the second inning on a two-out RBI single for Tyler McDonough. The 'Pigs answered right back in the bottom half with a two-run double for Rodolfo Castor to take the lead, 2-1.

McDonough dropped down a perfect safety squeeze bunt to drive in the game-tying run in the seventh, his second RBI of the day for the WooSox.

The stayed tied at 2-2 until the 10th. A groundball double play allowed a run to score for Worcester in the top half, giving them a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half, the 'Pigs put runners at first and third base with one out. Payton Henry stepped up, and with Gabriel Rincones Jr. on the move from first, Henry smashed a double down the leftfield line, scoring Buddy Kennedy from third and Rincones, winning the game 4-3 for the 'Pigs.

Daniel Robert (1-0) pitched two near perfect innings for the 'Pigs, allowing just an unearned run on an error, striking out one.

Isaiah Campbell (4-4) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks, striking out two in 1.1 innings.

The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, June 14th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Koyo Aoyagi (0-1, 7.50) on the mound for the 'Pigs while Worcester rides with Tyler Uberstine (0-1, 3.43)

