Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-off

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Two shutout innings in extras from reliever Cam Sanders and a walk-off single through the infield by Alika Williams lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-6 win over the St. Paul Saints in 11 innings at Victory Field on Friday night.

Indians Record: 38-28

Saints Record: 31-34

WP: Cam Sanders (1-0)

LP: Anthony Misiewicz (1-1)







