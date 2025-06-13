Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-off
June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Two shutout innings in extras from reliever Cam Sanders and a walk-off single through the infield by Alika Williams lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-6 win over the St. Paul Saints in 11 innings at Victory Field on Friday night.
Indians Record: 38-28
Saints Record: 31-34
WP: Cam Sanders (1-0)
LP: Anthony Misiewicz (1-1)
