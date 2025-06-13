Payton Henry Walks-off WooSox as 'Pigs' Magic Number Trimmed to Five
June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-22) walked-off the Worcester Red Sox (36-30) for a second time this season, winning 4-3 in 10 innings Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
The walk-off win is the second time the 'Pigs have walked-off Worcester and third walk-off win this season. The win also moves the IronPigs magic number to 5 to clinch the International League 1st Half Title.
Worcester plated the first run of the game in the second inning on a two-out RBI single for Tyler McDonough. The 'Pigs answered right back in the bottom half with a two-run double for Rodolfo Castor to take the lead, 2-1.
McDonough dropped down a perfect safety squeeze bunt to drive in the game-tying run in the seventh, his second RBI of the day for the WooSox.
The stayed tied at 2-2 until the 10th. A groundball double play allowed a run to score for Worcester in the top half, giving them a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom half, the 'Pigs put runners at first and third base with one out. Payton Henry stepped up, and with Gabriel Rincones Jr. on the move from first, Henry smashed a double down the leftfield line, scoring Buddy Kennedy from third and Rincones, winning the game 4-3 for the 'Pigs.
Daniel Robert (1-0) pitched two near perfect innings for the 'Pigs, allowing just an unearned run on an error, striking out one.
Isaiah Campbell (4-4) took the loss for the WooSox, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks, striking out two in 1.1 innings.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Saturday, June 14th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Koyo Aoyagi (0-1, 7.50) on the mound for the 'Pigs while Worcester rides with Tyler Uberstine (0-1, 3.43)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam--
International League Stories from June 13, 2025
- I-Cubs Fall Short to Louisville, 9-6 - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Rise Past Cubs 9-6 Behind Rios' Five-RBI Night - Louisville Bats
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Outlast Saints with 11th Inning Walk-off - Indianapolis Indians
- All Too Familiar: Saints Walked-off for Seventh Time at Victory Field in 7-6 Loss in 11 - St. Paul Saints
- Payton Henry Walks-off WooSox as 'Pigs' Magic Number Trimmed to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Durham Walks-off Charlotte for Second Straight Night with 6-5 Win - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Unlucky on Friday the 13th - Rochester Red Wings
- Payton Henry Walks-Off WooSox as 'Pigs Magic Number Trimmed to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chasers Top Mud Hens 2-0 in Fourth Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Three-Run Bottom of the Ninth Propels Team to 6-5 Win over Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Winning Streak Snapped For Tides Friday - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Falter in 10-3 Loss to RailRiders on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Continue Rebound with Fifth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Taylor Tosses Complete Game as Memphis Sweeps Friday at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Back-And-Forth Affair Friday in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Hicklen Doubles in Rainy Five-Inning Loss to Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- 2025 Chasers in the Community: January to May - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Twins First-Rounder Aaron Sabato Sent to Saints from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debut - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Payton Henry Walks-off WooSox as 'Pigs' Magic Number Trimmed to Five
- Payton Henry Walks-Off WooSox as 'Pigs Magic Number Trimmed to Five
- Parkland High School and Shippensburg University Product Gabe Mosser Wins Home Debut as 'Pigs Snap Skid
- IronPigs Fall to WooSox for Second Straight Night
- IronPigs Dropped by WooSox in Series Opener