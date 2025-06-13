Chasers Top Mud Hens 2-0 in Fourth Straight Win

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers got their fourth straight win against the Toledo Mud Hens Friday night, a 2-0 victory for the team's longest winning streak of the season. With persistent rain all night at Fifth Third Field, the game was suspended after 5.0 innings and was not resumed, marking Omaha's second straight shutout.

Right-hander Chandler Champlain started for Omaha Friday night, pitching a 5.0-inning complete game shutout. Champlain struck out 5 and retired 15 of the 18 batters he faced, only allowing two hits and a walk.

The Storm Chasers took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning after Diego Castillo singled to lead off the game. Dairon Blanco followed with a bunt single, with Castillo advancing the third on a throwing error. Cam Devanney grounded into a double play that scored Castillo and put Omaha ahead.

In the top of the 4th inning, the Storm Chasers added a run to their lead. Cavan Biggio singled, Joey Wiemer doubled, and Luca Tresh hit a sacrifice fly to score Biggio, giving Omaha a 2-0 lead.

The game entered a weather delay after completion of the 5th inning and was called. With 5.0 innings in the books and a 2-0 score in favor of the Storm Chasers, the game is officially considered to be completed.

Castillo finished 2-for-3 on the night and Biggio went 2-for-2 with a double.

Rich Hill is scheduled to start Saturday in Toledo, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.







