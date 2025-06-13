Mets Falter in 10-3 Loss to RailRiders on Friday Night

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets pitcher Justin Hagenman

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Moosic, PA - The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and didn't overcome the big deficit in a 10-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night at PNC Field.

Syracuse (29-38) went scoreless in the first three innings while Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (33-31) jumped out to a massive lead.

The RailRiders scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI triple by T.J. Rumfield to go up 1-0. Next, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored seven runs in the bottom of the second, extending its advantage to 8-0. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had six hits in the second, including RBI ddoubles from Jose Rojas, Andrew Velazquez, and Everson Pereira and a two-run homer from Brennen Davis.

The Mets tacked on their first run in the top of the fourth when Gilberto Celestino led off with a walk, moved to second on a groundout, and scored after two wild pitches to make it 8-1.

Syracuse only scored two more runs, both in the sixth inning. After Yonny Hernandez led off with a single, Drew Gilbert doubled, scoring Hernandez and cutting the lead to 8-2. With a runner at second, Joey Meneses ripped his league-leading 24th double of the season to bring Gilbert home and make it 8-3.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went on to score one run in the sixth inning and another in the eighth to post a final score of 10-3.

Mets starter Frankie Montas struggled, only recording five outs and allowing eight runs. In relief Austin Warren pitched one and one-third scoreless innings to get Syracuse through the third. To finish it off, Justin Hagenman tossed five frames with two earned runs, no walks, and six strikeouts.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday night with game five. Right-hander Nolan McLean is scheduled to pitch for the Mets opposite righty Carlos Carrasco for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

