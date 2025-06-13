Winning Streak Snapped For Tides Friday

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (27-39) fell to the Nashville Sounds (39-27), 6-4, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The loss snapped a season-long four-game winnings streak for the Tides despite knocking 13 hits.

Norfolk scored the first run on the night, getting an RBI double in the first from Vimael Machín. Nashville took that run right back in the second when Oliver Dunn knocked an RBI single to tie things up. The Sounds took the lead in the fifth inning when Jeferson Quero knocked a two-run double with the bases loaded, then Eddie Rosario launched a sac fly to go up, 4-1.

Norfolk managed to scratch across another run in the sixth when Jordyn Adams knocked an RBI groundout. But yet again, the Sounds took the run back when Ernesto Martinez, Jr. hit an RBI single to put Nashville up. 5-2. The Tides offense was able to score on an error in the eighth, then another RBI groundout by Adams to bring them within one. But Nashville added an insurance run in the ninth, putting the Tides away 6-4.

Tomorrow night features postgame fireworks, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Chayce McDermott (0-3, 9.68) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while Nashville will have a bullpen game.







