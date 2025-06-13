2025 Chasers in the Community: January to May

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud of the impact the team and front office have made off the field throughout the Omaha Metro community since January, with over 170 hours volunteered in the first 5 months of 2025.

Between February and March, Storm Chasers front office staff members read to elementary schools across the Omaha metro as part of Read Across America. On April 16, the Storm Chasers hosted "All About Kids Day" presented by Midwest Maintenance, at Werner Park, and local schools attended the Chasers game, with over 6,000 local students in attendance. Between the months of April and May, there were four Pitch in for the Pantry games, presented by Conagra Brands, where fans can donate three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. The Storm Chasers received 1,540 cans, with all proceeds benefited NeighborGood Pantry. On May 4, the Chasers presented the Jackie Robinson Scholarship, presented by Chasers Charities and The Weitz Company, to two high school students, Carys Dawson and Trevon Richardson. Each student earned $1,250.

In their first cycle of the year, Chasers Charities provided seven organizations with the Chasin' Dreams Grant. The grant serves to provide local, non-profit organizations that operate youth baseball/softball programs with help for major renovations. The recipients include Keystone Little League, Omaha Gross Catholic Baseball, Police Athletics for Community Engagement, Echoes Athletic Association, Riverside Youth Sports, Plattsmouth Youth Softball and Baseball, and Lincoln Expos. Applicants could receive up to $5,000 and a total of $20,762 was distributed.

Additionally, proceeds from the Chasers' first jersey auction (Star Wars) of the 2025 season went to Make-A-Wish Nebraska. On May 16th, Omaha auctioned off 32 game-worn jerseys and 1 team-signed jersey to raise a total of $6,080. Make-A-Wish Nebraska's mission is to grant wishes and create life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses.

Community Events in January

The Omaha Public Schools Special Olympics Fellowship Games - January 29

Mascot Stormy visited the OPS Special Olympics Fellowship Games and participated in the annual mascot race, finishing in 1st place and besting the local high school mascots.

Community Events in February/March

Read Across America - Throughout the months of February and March

The Storm Chasers' front office volunteered over 30 hours, traveling to over 20 different elementary schools to read to the students.

World Down Syndrome Day ("Lots of Socks" day) - Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands - March 21

The Storm Chasers' front office wore mismatched socks to promote awareness and celebrate people with Down Syndrome

Community Events in April

"All About Kids Day" - April 16

The Storm Chasers hosted "All About Kids Day" and local elementary schools came to Werner Park to enjoy the day and a great game of baseball, to watch the Storm Chasers host the Norfolk Tides. Over 6,000 tickets were donated by the team for the game.

Community Events in May

Jackie Robinson Scholarship Day (both winners earned a $1,250 scholarship) - May 4

Carys Dawson, a current high school senior at Central High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Carys is described by her basketball coach as a confident and compassionate leader both on and off the basketball court. As a senior, Carys has embraced leadership beyond the court by taking initiative on team projects while remaining her authentic self and uplifting those around her. Carys draws inspiration from track star Sha'Carri Richardson, whose resilience through personal loss and public challenges has shown Carys the power of turning pain into purpose. Sha'Carri's confidence and advocacy for mental health remind Carys that it's not about where you begin, but how you rise. Carys plans to attend Lincoln Southeast Community College, major in health sciences, and purse a career as a radiologist.

Trevon (Trey) Richardson, a current high school senior out of Papillion-La Vista High School in Papillion, Nebraska. Trey is described by his basketball coaches and teachers as kind, thoughtful, and highly motivated. Trey is widely known for his athletic talent, but he also leads through selflessness and maturity. Both on and off the court, Trey is inspired by NFL player Harrison Phillips, known as much for his philanthropy as his play. Trey gives back through organizations such as Harrison's Playmakers, Foster Heart + Hope, and Unified Sports. Trey plans to continue his education at Northeast Community College, where he looks forward to growing as a student, athlete, and changemaker in his community.

First Jersey Auction (Star Wars themed jersey) - May 16

Game-worn Star Wars themed jerseys were worn on May 18 and auctioned off in-stadium and online, raising $6,080.

The auction benefited Make-A-Wish Nebraska, whose mission is to grant wishes and create life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses.

Why I Want to go to College Night - May 18

The Storm Chasers partner with the Nebraska State Treasurer to award nine 7th and 8th grade students with contributions toward their Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) college savings accounts - including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. Three recipients were chosen from each of Nebraska's three congressional districts.

Winners from the First Congressional District:

1st Place: Marian Perez Schuite from Lincoln

2nd Place: Hudson Corder from Schuyler

3rd Place: Addison Zupancic from Lincoln.

Winners from the Second Congressional District:

1st Place: Jack Schaefer from Elkhorn

2nd Place: Alexander Beavers from Omaha

3rd Place: Hailey Hanson from Omaha

Winners from the Third Congressional District:

1st Place: Rylee Amen from Grand Island

2nd Place: Ali Wondercheck from Atkinson

3rd Place: Bentley Beilke from Giltner

La Vista Days Parade - May 31

The Storm Chasers and Stormy participated in the La Vista Days parade, kicking off the first of many parades to come this summer.

Notable Mascot Appearances made in January/February

5 mascot appearances took place in January and February as Stormy and friends appeared at the following events and locations: Arbor View Elementary Career Day, Cather Elementary Mighty Mustang Assembly, Omaha Public Schools Special Olympics Fellowship Games, Bodies Race Company Couple Shuffle, Gretna Chambers of Commerce, and Read Across America - Reagan Elementary and Harvey Oaks Elementary

Notable Mascot Appearances in March

28 mascot appearances took place in March as Stormy and friends appeared at the following events and locations: Walk and Roll for Disabilities, Company St. Patrick's Day Race, Centris Ring Delivery, Werner Ring Delivery, Quality Brands Ring Delivery, Saddlebrook Elementary Assembly, Master's Elementary Assembly, Rockwell Elementary School, Bell Elementary Assembly, Reagan Elementary Assembly, Bloomwell Autism Therapy, Leonard Management Ring Delivery, and Read Across America - Willowdale Elementary, Avery Elementary, Lothrop Elementary, Patriot Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Carter Lake Elementary, Rue Elementary, Bancroft Elementary, Anchor Pointe Elementary, Ponca Elementary, Indian Hill Elementary, Hitchcock Elementary, Benson West Elementary, Central Park Elementary, Portal Elementary, and Peter Sarpy Elementary.

Notable Mascot Appearances in April

15 mascot appearances took place in April as Stormy and friends appeared at the following events and locations: OPS Special Education Outdoor Field Day, Bodies Race Company Donot Stop Race, The Cure Starts Now, American Lung Association, Stony Brook Church Dino Egg Hunt, LeMay Elementary, Careers Class, Echoes Athletic Association, Union for Contemporary Art, Earth Day Omaha, Papillion Baseball Association Opening Ceremonies, Healthy Kids Day, Gross Catholic Check Presentation, and Read Across America - Queen Elementary.

Notable Mascot Appearances in May

26 mascot appearances took place in May as Stormy and friends appeared at the following events and locations: Millard Business Association, Rally House Meet and Greet, League Buddy Baseball, Siena Francis House: Over the Edge, Keystone Little League Check Presentation, P.A.C.E Check Presentation, St. Pius X St. Leo Race for Education, Sunny Slope Career Day, Optimist Club Bicycle Rodeo, Sarpy County ESU #3 Head Start, Jefferson Elementary Field Day, American Heart Association, Plattsmouth Check Presentation, Dual Language Academy, Riverside Youth Sports Check Presentation, Bodies Race Company Hometown Race, Omaha AFCEA 5K Run, Downtown Business Association Pancake Feed, Papillion Police Station First Responder Ticket Distribution, La Vista Fire Department First Responder Ticket Distribution, Children's Nebraska, Blumkin Jewish Home, Offutt Family Picnic, Omaha Children's Museum, and La Vista Days Parade.







