All Too Familiar: Saints Walked-off for Seventh Time at Victory Field in 7-6 Loss in 11

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Only Huntington Park, with nine, has seen more walk-off losses by the St. Paul Saints than Victory Field. For the seventh time in franchise history the Saints were walked-off by the Indianapolis Indians in a 7-6 loss in 11 innings at the hands of the Indianapolis Indians.

The Saints offense failed to push across a run in either the 10th or 11th. That left the door open for the Indians. While Anthony Misiewicz struck out all three outs in the 10th inning, in the 11th the leadoff hitter Liover Peguero flew out to right that advanced the placed runner, Nick Solak, to third. After an intentional walk put runners at the corners, the infield came in to try and cut down the run at the plate. Alika Williams hit a ground ball just out of the reach of shortstop Tanner Schobel that went into left-center as Solak scored the winning run.

For the third consecutive game the Indians put up three runs in the first inning. Ronny Simon led off with a double to right-center. Nick Yorke singled to right, putting runners at the corners. A fielder's choice ground out by Solak scored Simon giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. With two outs back-to-back walks forced in a run making it 2-0 and chased Saints starting pitcher Trent Baker, who was making his Triple-A debut. Kyle Bischoff came out of the bullpen and walked the first batter he faced to force in a run increasing the lead to 3-0.

The newest member of the Saints got things started in the third. Aaron Sabato, in his first Triple-A at bat, smashed a 106.2 mph single to center. With one out DaShawn Keirsey Jr. walked. Mickey Gasper, who hadn't played in eight days, drilled a three-run homer to right, his 10th of the season, tying the game at three.

The Saints grabbed the lead in the fourth when Schobel led off with a walk and scored on an RBI double by Jeferson Morales giving the Saints a 4-3 lead.

Four hits in the fifth inning led to two runs for the Indians to give them the lead. With one out Yorke doubled to left. Solak followed with a single to left, putting runners at the corners. Peguero tied the game at four with a sacrifice fly to center. Solak then stole second and scored on a single to right by Darick Hall making it 5-4.

Morales produced again for the Saints, this time in the sixth. Schobel led off the inning with a hit by pitch and that was followed by an RBI triple from Morales tying the game at five. A balk then scored Morales giving the Saints a 6-5 lead. Morales finished the night 3-5, a home run shy of the cycle, with two RBI and two runs scored.

In the bottom of the inning, however, the Indians tied it back up. Matt Frazier led off by reaching on a two base fielding error by the shortstop Shobel. That proved costly as the next hitter Shawn Ross singled him home, tying the game at six.

The same two teams meet in game six of a seven-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT) at Victory Field. The Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (4-1 4.06) to the mound against Indians RHP Thomas Harrington (3-6, 5.76).







