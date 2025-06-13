Johnston's Late Home Run Lifts Jacksonville to 5-3 Win

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Robinson Piña tossed a season-high 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and Troy Johnston hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh pushed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings Friday night at Innovative Field.

With the game tied at two, Jacksonville (41-26) regained the lead and never looked back. Albert Almora started the top of the seventh with a base hit. Two batters later, Johnston (6) crushed a two-run homer off Rochester (22-43) reliever Konnor Pilkington giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-2 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp's final tally came in the top of the eighth. With two outs, Maximo Acosta doubled and Almora was hit by a pitch. A double steal, coupled with a throwing error, allowed Acosta to score the fifth run of the game for Jacksonville.

Rochester plated one run in the ninth but fell short. Andrew Pinckney (7) crushed a solo home run to start the inning. Two batters later, Daylen Lile doubled and went to third on a base hit from Darren Baker. Brady House grounded into a game-ending double play, sealing the Jumbo Shrimp win.

After four scoreless frames, Jacksonville took the initial lead. Matt Mervis (5) crushed a solo homer for an initial 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Acosta doubled and scored two batters later on a single from Harrison Spohn.

The Red Wings evened the game in the bottom of the sixth. Darren Baker led off with a single. Three batters later, Drew Millas and Trey Lipscomb singled to load the bases. Nick Schnell followed with a two-run single, tying the game at two.

Jacksonville and Rochester continue their series in Saturday's 6:45 p.m. contest. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-2, 4.79 ERA) and the Red Wings will counter with RHP Cade Cavalli (2-1, 3.81 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







International League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.