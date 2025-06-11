Jacksonville Capitalizes on Late Mistakes in 4-3 Win

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Adam Mazur tied a career-high nine strikeouts and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp took advantage of late inning mistakes in their 4-3 win over the Rochester Red Wings Wednesday night at Innovative Field.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the ninth, Jacksonville (39-26) benefitted from late-game mistakes from Rochester (22-41). Jakob Marsee (4) started the inning off with a solo homer off Red Wings reliever Patrick Weigel (L, 4-4). Joe Mack followed with a base hit and Graham Pauley walked. Two batters later, Andrew Pintar was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Albert Almora was hit by a pitch, scoring the tying run. With the bases still loaded, a wild pitch scored Pauley from third, putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 4-3.

The Red Wings opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Yohandry Morales drew a walk and Nick Schnell singled two batters later. With two runners aboard, Drew Millas swatted an RBI single putting Rochester ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville evened the game in the top of the fourth. Troy Johnston started the frame with a base hit and went to second on a balk. A sacrifice bunt coupled with a sac fly plated Johnston as the tying run.

Rochester regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Cluff and J.T. Arruda started the inning with consecutive singles. Two batters later, Darren Baker dropped a sacrifice bunt, scoring Cluff from third, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead. Arruda went to second on the bunt and scored on a base hit from Brady House, pushing the lead to 3-1.

Jacksonville and Rochester continue their series in Thursday's 1:05 p.m. contest. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Connor Gillispie (2-0, 4.38 ERA) and the Red Wings will counter with RHP Adrian Sampson (1-1, 5.76 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.







International League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.