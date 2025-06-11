Offense Held to Two Runs in Loss to Tides

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Sounds dropped their second straight game to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night as they fell 5-2 in game two of the series at Harbor Park. Bobby Dalbec provided half of the Nashville hits for the game with a three-hit day at the plate that included a pair of extra-base hits.

The Tides jumped out to a lead with a three-run bottom of the second off right-hander Tobias Myers. He had his second straight six-inning outing while allowing five earned on nine hits and had five strikeouts and two walks on the night.

The first of Dalbec's three hits was a RBI triple to score Nashville's first run of the game in the third. He singled to lead off the sixth and then hit a double in the eighth that helped Eddie Rosario move to third who would later score on a RBI ground out by Tyler Black for the second and final run of the night for the Sounds.

Drew Avans (1-for-4), Rosario (1-for-3, BB, R), and Ernesto Martinez Jr. (1-for-3, BB) contributed for the other half of Nashville's six hits on the night. Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak to 33 straight games with a walk in the third and scored on Dalbec's triple.

Bryan Hudson and Sam McWilliams each worked scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Nashville. Hudson worked around a hit while McWillams had a strikeout as each faced just three batters in their respective innings. The lone hit surrendered by Hudson was a single that was hosed trying to stretch it into a double by Black. It was one of two outfield assists on the night for the Sounds.

Nashville and Norfolk will resume the series on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am CT. RHP Garrett Stallings (2-1, 1.45 ERA) will get the start on the mound for the Sounds.

POSTGAME NOTES:

BOBBY THREE: Bobby Dalbec turned in his third three-hit game with the Sounds in 25 games played. He is tied with Daz Cameron, Andruw Monasterio, and Jared Oliva for the second-most three-hit games by a Nashville player this season behind Anthony Seigler (4). It was his sixth overall multi-hit game with the Sounds, and he now has as many three-hit games as he does two hit games. Through his 25 games since joining Nashville, Dalbec is hitting .266 (25-for-94) with seven doubles, two home runs, and a triple.

ANOTHER ONE: Anthony Seigler extended his current on-base streak to 33 consecutive games with a walk in the top of the third inning. After finishing 0-for-3, it was just the fifth time during the streak that he has failed to get a hit. He's got the second-longest on-base streak in the International League this year behind Charlotte's Kyle Teel (34 G). Seigler's 33-game on-base streak is the fifth-longest by a Nashville player since 2013. Only Nick Martini (66 G, 2018), Sal Frelick (41 G, 2022), Abraham Toro (37 G, 2023), and Eugenio Velez (36 G, 2013) have longer on-base streaks during the span. His .382 AVG over his last 33 games ranks fifth among full-season minor leaguers and he continues to lead in OBP (.504) and dropped to second in OPS (1.149) after failing to get a hit on Wednesday.

THANKS FOR THE ASSIST: Eddie Rosario and Tyler Black each had an outfield assist on Wednesday night. It was the first outfield assist for both with the Sounds this year and the 8th and 9th overall by a Nashville outfielder this season. Daz Cameron is the only Sounds player in 2025 with multiple outfield assists and Wednesday night was the first time Nashville had multiple outfield assists in the same game.







International League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.