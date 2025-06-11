Jumbo Shrimp Rally Late to Beat Red Wings

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings took the field hoping to redeem themselves after their tough loss to Jacksonville last night, but the Jumbo Shrimp produced a rally in the top of the ninth to secure a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings. LHP Andrew Alvarez threw 6.0 strong innings, restricting Jacksonville to only one earned on four hits. Seven of the nine starters for Rochester picked up at least one hit tonight, led by 3B Brady House with a pair of singles and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Rochester put up their first run of tonight's game in the second inning. After 1B Yohandy Morales drew a walk to lead off the inning, CF Nick Schnell sent a fly ball to shallow left that dropped in for a single. With runners on first and second and one out, C Drew Millas dropped a line drive into shallow center that brought Morales in to score.

The Jumbo Shrimp answered the Red Wings in the top of the fourth. DH Troy Johnston led off the inning with a single and took second on a balk. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt from CF Jakob Marsee, and came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Buffalo native C Joe Mack to tie the contest 1-1.

The bottom of the fifth began with a hard-hit single to center off the bat of SS Jackson Cluff. 2B J.T. Arruda followed by lifting a ball to right field that fell in for a single, pushing Cluff over to third. With one away and runners on the corners, LF Darren Baker dropped a perfectly placed safety squeeze in front of the plate, easily scoring Cluff and moving Arruda into scoring position. Brady House then punched a ground-ball single through the left side to drive in Arruda. Going into the sixth, Rochester carried a 3-1 lead over Jacksonville.

It was a quiet stretch at the plate for both teams until the top of the ninth, when Jacksonville CF Jakob Marsee laced a ball over the right center wall for his fourth home run of the season. That narrowed Rochester's lead, but the Jumbo Shrimp continued to rally. Joe Mack singled on a shallow fly ball to right, followed by a walk from 3B Graham Pauley. RF Andrew Pintar was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, and LF Albert Almora Jr. was also hit by a pitch immediately after, scoring Mack to tie the game at three. While SS Maximo Acosta was in the box, a wild pitch in the dirt allowed Pauley to cross the plate. Jacksonville took its first lead of the night, 4-3, heading into the bottom of the final inning.

Rochester came to bat in the bottom of the ninth and put runners on the corners, but were unable to knock any of them in. Jacksonville took home its second win of the series, defeating the Red Wings 4-3.

Andrew Alvarez gave the Red Wings a quality start on the mound. In his 13th start of the season, the Cal Poly product threw 6.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out five batters. In relief for the seventh inning, RHP Konnor Pilkington recorded two strikeouts and induced a flyout for a perfect inning. RHP Parker Dunshee threw the eighth for the Red Wings, putting up a scoreless outing while allowing only one walk. RHP Patrick Weigel came on for the save in the ninth, but was taken out after giving up a solo home run and allowing two baserunners to reach. RHP Joan Adon recorded an out on the first batter he faced in relief of Weigel, but hit two straight batters to force in the tying run. A wild pitch in the next at-bat allowed the eventual winning run to score.

LHP Andrew Alvarez is tonight's Player of the Game. This marked the 12th round pick's fifth start of the year, where he threw 5.0 or more innings while allowing one or less earned runs. In starts in which the California native has turned in at least 5.0 innings of work this season, he boasts an ERA of 2.79 (15 ER/48.1 IP).

Rochester continues their series against Jacksonville tomorrow for game three. RHP Adrian Sampson is scheduled to take the mound for the Red Wings to counter the Jumbo Shrimps' RHP Connor Gillispie. First pitch is arranged for 1:05 PM at Innovative Field.







