Late Rally Carries Bisons Past Clippers

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers lost Wednesday to the Buffalo Bisons, 5-2.

The Clippers dented the plate first on an exciting play in the top of the 4th inning. Brayan Rocchio tripled off the right field wall, and was then able to score when the right fielder's throw hit him sliding into third base.

The second Columbus run came in the 6th inning. Trailing 2-1, C.J. Kayfus laced a RBI-single to left field which tied things up.

Doug Nikhazy turned in another impressive start for the Clippers, going 5.1 innings and striking out eight. Parker Mushinski (2-3) came on in relief and suffered the loss after surrendering three runs in the 7th.

The series in Buffalo continues Thursday. The Clippers will return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 17 as the Indianapolis club comes to town for a six-day series. Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night gets it rolling. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







