Gwinnett's Offense Rises and Shines in 11-6 Explosion

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (25-40) produced one of their best offensive days of the season in an 11-6 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (35-27) on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field. The win evened the six-game series at one game apiece against Memphis.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers scored in each of the first three innings with RBI doubles from James McCann in the first and David Fletcher in the second, and RBI singles in the third from Eddys Leonard and Matthew Batten. Memphis took the lead in the fifth inning with a six-run frame, scoring on two bases-loaded walks, a wild pitch, and a three-run double from Gavin Collins. Gwinnett tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer from Cade Bunnell (2). It was all Stripers after that as a Jonathan Ornelas sacrifice fly in the sixth put Gwinnett in front and a Carlos Rodriguez two-run homer (2) pushed the lead to 9-6. Sacrifice flies from McCann and Leonard in the eighth inning provided insurance to an 11-6 Stripers victory.

Key Contributors: Rodriguez (3-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) was one of five Stripers with a multi-hit game alongside McCann (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Leonard (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs), Batten (2-for-5, RBI) and Fletcher (2-for-4, double, RBI). The Stripers' bullpen tossed 4.0 scoreless innings to close the game with work from Enoli Paredes (W, 2-2), Hayden Harris (H, 1), Domingo Gonzalez (H, 2), and Jesse Chavez. Collins went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for Memphis.

Noteworthy: Rodriguez's three-hit game was his third of the season with Gwinnett. Both Rodriguez and Bunnell hit their first home runs at Coolray Field. Harris, the Braves' No. 29 prospect per MLB.com, made his season debut with the Stripers in a scoreless seventh inning. The Stripers now hold an 8-4 record on Wednesdays.

Next Game (Thursday, June 12): Memphis vs. Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Zach Thompson (1-2, 3.00 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers opposite LHP Quinn Matthews (1-2, 4.50 ERA). Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras on Throwback Thursday. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







