Late Cubs Offense Hands Bats 7-4 Loss

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Louisville Bats fell to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon in game two of their seven-game set. The Bats put up a respectable day on offense, slugging four extra-base hits, while Randy Wynne turned in a solid outing on the bump, but the bullpen struggled and allowed Iowa to pull away late in the game.

Although the Bats put two runners on in the first, they could not bring home a run. The Cubs, however, got on the board early, following a leadoff triple with a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead.

Iowa continued to hit in the second, with Dixon Machado and Darius Hill hitting back-to-back homers to extend the Cubs' lead to 3-0.

The Bats manufactured a run of their own in the top of the third, with a pair of walks and a pair of fielder's choices bringing in Francisco Urbaez from third to make it 3-1. Through three innings, Louisville was still without a hit.

After Jack Rogers was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth inning, Davis Wendzel cracked a double over the head of Kevin Alcantara in center field to put two in scoring position with one out. P.J. Higgins grounded one to short that brought home another run for the Bats, making it 3-2, and Jacob Hurtubise followed that up with his fourth double in the last two days, tying the game at three.

Louisville threatened again in the fifth, putting two runners on with one out to chase Iowa starter Kenta Maeda from the game. Brandon Hughes (W, 2-4) took over for the Cubs, retiring the next two batters to keep the game tied.

Wynne escaped trouble in the bottom of the fifth, ending his day with a no-decision as Hunter Parks (L, 0-2) took over in the sixth for the Bats. After recording two outs, Parks allowed a double and a single to plate the go-ahead run for Iowa.

The Bats rallied with two outs in the seventh, loading the bases for Wendzel, already with two doubles on the day. Wendzel put good wood on an 0-2 slider, but flew out to center to end the inning with the Cubs still ahead, 4-3.

Parks let the game slip away in the bottom of the seventh, allowing a three-run blast to Christian Franklin that traveled an astounding 454 feet to centerfield and made it 7-3.

Urbaez brought home Louisville's fourth run of the day with an RBI groundout in the top of the eighth, but it was too little, too late, as Jack Neely (S, 5) closed out the Bats in the ninth.

The Bats (27-37) will continue their series against the Cubs (34-29) with a doubleheader on Thursday. First pitch of game one is set for 1:38 p.m. ET with game two scheduled for 7:38 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







