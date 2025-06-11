Atlanta Braves Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. will continue his rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers. Alvarez, on Atlanta's 60-day injured list while recovering from left wrist inflammation, is scheduled to play in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. game vs. Memphis at Coolray Field.

The 22-year-old Alvarez, ranked Atlanta's No. 3 prospect by MLB.com, will join Gwinnett for the second time in his career. He made his Triple-A debut with the Stripers in 2024, batting .297 with nine doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 47 runs, 42 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and an .861 OPS in 64 games.

Alvarez also made his Major League debut with the Braves last season, hitting .100 (3-for-30) in eight games. The Fontana, California native was selected by Atlanta in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Riverside City College in California.

Alvarez is set to be the fourth Braves player to spend a rehab assignment with Gwinnett this year, joining pitcher Spencer Strider (March 29-April 10), catcher Sean Murphy (April 1-5), and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (May 15-21).

