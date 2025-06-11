IronPigs Fall to WooSox for Second Straight Night
June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-22) dropped their second straight game and fifth overall to the Worcester Red Sox (36-28) 13-3 on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
Worcester again struck first in the first inning for the second straight night. Vaughn Grissom singled in Nick Sogard for the first run of the game.
With two outs in the third, Jhostnyxon Garcia drilled a solo homer and Nate Eaton capped the frame with a two-run shot to make it 4-0.
The 'Pigs trimmed the lead, scoring once in the third, fourth and fifth. Óscar Mercado clubbed a solo homer, his seventh, in the third, a double play scored a run in the fourth, and Mercado drove in a run with a base hit in the fifth.
After the fifth, the WooSox scored nine unanswered runs, plating three runs apiece in the sixth, eighth, and ninth.
With two outs in the sixth, Nathan Hickey ripped an RBI single and Sebby Zavala followed with a two-run knock.
Tryace Thompson launched a three-run homer in the eighth and the WooSox got a two-run double from Thompson and a Zavala RBI fielder's choice to cap things in the ninth.
Chris Murphy (1-0) allowed one run in two innings of relief, allowing three hits and a walk, striking out two, to earn the win for the WooSox.
Alan Rangel (4-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs in five innings on five hits, striking out five.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Thursday, June 12th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Gabe Mosser (1-1, 6.00) on the mound for the 'Pigs while Worcester rides with Richard Fitts (0-0, 12.00)
