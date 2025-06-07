Óscar Mercado Belts a Grand Slam But Late Rally Thwarted by Knights

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, North Carolina - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-19) nearly brought the tying run to the plate in the 9th inning after trailing by seven to the Charlotte Knights (30-32), but the comeback ultimately fell short in a 7-4 loss on Saturday afternoon at Truist Field.

The IronPigs offense was completely dormant until the ninth while Charlotte methodically plated runs the entire game.

Dominic Fletcher led things off for Charlotte with a leadoff homer and then drove in the second run of the game with a base hit in the third.

Bryan Ramos belted his second homer in as many games, a solo shot, to make it 3-0 in the fourth before Adam Hackenberg made it 4-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

A solo homer for Zach DeLoach made it 5-0 in the sixth and Brooks Baldwin capped Charlotte's day at the plate with a two-run in the seventh.

Down to their final three outs, the IronPigs loaded the bases with one out in the ninth. Óscar Mercado stepped up and slugged the first pitch he saw over the wall for a grand slam, his sixth homer of the season, making it 7-4. After a groundout, Erick Brito walked to bring the tying run into the on-deck circle, but Rafael Lantigua lined out to end the game.

Mike Clevinger (1-2) earned the win for the Knights with five shutout innings, allowing just a hit and a walk while striking out five. James Karinchak (S, 2) come on to get Lantigua to end the game for the Knights, earning the save.

Nabil Crismatt (4-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs in four innings on five hits, striking out one.

The IronPigs and Knights wrap their series up on Sunday, June 8th with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. The IronPigs starter is TBD while the Knights ride with Evan McKendry (0-3, 6.84).

