Iowa's Comeback Falls Short

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - After trailing 6-0 after four innings, the Iowa Cubs (32-28) scored five unanswered runs but fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (24-37) by a 6-5 score tonight at Werner Park.

After surrendering the six runs, the I-Cubs comeback began in the sixth inning as Chase Strumpf drove in a run with a groundout.

In the seventh, Iowa cut the lead to 6-3 on a two-run single from Ben Cowles. Iowa got within one run in the eighth on a two-run shot from Carlos Pérez.

Riley Martin worked a scoreless inning and has not allowed a run in his last 14 appearances (21.2 IP).

Iowa will play at Omaha on Sunday for the finale of a seven-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 5:05 p.m.







