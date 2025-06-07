Jumbo Shrimp Top Bulls 3-2

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Troy Johnston hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp past the Durham Bulls 3-2 on Saturday night at VyStar Ballpark.

The Bulls (34-28) took a 2-0 lead in the sixth thanks to a double by Kim Ha-Seong and a run-scoring single by Tristan Peters.

Jacksonville (37-25) began its rally against reliever Evan Reifert (L, 2-1). A pair of walks with one out set up Johnston's blast over the right field wall in the corner. Reifert faced one more batter before leaving with an apparent injury.

Joe Boyle worked six dominant innings, permitting two hits and only one walk. Boyle fanned eight, including five straight across the game's first two innings. Boyle lowered his league-leading ERA from 1.69 to 1.50.

How It Happened: Reifert fanned the first batter of the eighth inning before a pair of walks. Reifert then hung a slider to Johnston who soared his fifth home run of the season over the wall in the corner. Reifert faced one more batter before catcher Dom Keegan stood in front of home plate and looked into the Bulls dugout. Reifert walked behind the mound as manager Morgan Ensberg and the athletic training staff came onto the field. Reifert quickly departed and was replaced by Garrett Acton.

Williams At Third: Carson Williams played his first game ever at third base on Saturday night. Williams had started 396 games in his pro career at shortstop, and had no experience playing third base at any level in his life. Kim Ha-Seong, rehabbing for the Rays, made the start at shortstop. Williams had been taking grounders at third during the week and also receiving instructions from his manager Morgan Ensberg, who was an all-star third baseman with the Houston Astros. However, Williams was not involved in any defensive plays at third base during the game.

What's Next: The final game of the road trip is Sunday at 3:05 PM ET. Ian Seymour (5-3, 2.95) is slated to start for Durham.







International League Stories from June 7, 2025

