Houghton Gets the Latest Call to St. Paul, Promoted from Low-A Fort Myers

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - With the first half of the season winding down, the St. Paul Saints' new-look lineup is continuing to take shape. In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the St. Paul Saints announced that outfielder Maddux Houghton has been transferred from Low-A Fort Myers and rounds out the current position player group for Minnesota's Triple-A club.

Houghton, 26, returns to the St. Paul roster after cameoing for five games at the Triple-A level last year. After spending most of the 2024 season in the Florida State League, Houghton returned to the level to begin this season and he's slashing .261/.372/.435, good for an .807 OPS, with five homers, 18 RBI, and 12 stolen bases in 38 games for the Mighty Mussels. His 32 runs scored currently ranks among the top 10 in the league.

Last season marked Houghton's second year in pro ball after signing as a minor league free agent with the Twins. He slashed .253/.341/.357 (.698 OPS) while hitting four home runs and driving in 35 with 18 steals across 89 games in total. He was called up for just a five-game stint with the Saints in which he went 3-for-13 (.231) at the plate in his first action as a Triple-A player. He was transferred back to Fort Myers after the Twins traded for minor league shortstop Rylan Bannon and assigned him to the Saints roster. He was one of just six Twins minor leaguers with 15+ steals and 50+ runs scored last season, joining Peyton Eeles, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Luke Keaschall, Brandon Winokur, and Walker Jenkins.

A product from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Houghton played five seasons of college ball and left as the Bisons' all-time leader in career games played (225) and games started (224) as a position player. He hit .300 with a .416 on-base percentage in his super-senior season in 2022 and was named to the All-ASUN Tournament team but went undrafted that summer. He played for West Virginia in the MLB Draft League before signing with the Twins as a minor league free agent in January of 2023.

Houghton is set to become the fourth Saints position player to make their season debut with St. Paul in the last week.

The Saints roster now stands at the league maximum 28, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.







