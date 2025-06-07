Louisville Walks Off Norfolk In Game One

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Norfolk Tides (23-37) fell 2-1 to the Louisville Bats (25-35) on a walk-off single by Jeimer Candelario in the bottom of the seventh inning. This was game one of the scheduled doubleheader before rain postponed game two until tomorrow. This win ended the Bats' nine game losing streak.

Jordan Westburg (2-2, 2B, HR, RBI BB) continued to excel during his rehab by blasting a solo homer in the top of the first inning to open the scoring, his second homer of his rehab and his second in as many games. He would reach two more times thanks to a double in the third and a walk in the sixth.

Trevor Rogers (0-3, 5.61) was dealing until the very end. Rogers had a shutout going into the bottom of the ninth and was able to record two outs before surrendering four straight two-out hits, including the walk-off RBI single to Jeimer Candelario. Rogers finished the game with a stat line of 6.2 inning pitched where he allowed 2 runs (2 ER) on 11 hits with 0 walks and 5 strikeouts on 92 pitches and 65 strikes. He became the first Tides pitcher to pitch a complete game since Bruce Zimmermann threw a 9.0 inning complete game shutout on June 13, 2023, vs. Worcester.

Game two ended up being delayed and then postponed due to inclement weather and will result in another doubleheader tomorrow starting at 12:05 PM from Louisville Slugger Field.







International League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.