Louisville Walks Off Norfolk In Game One
June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - The Norfolk Tides (23-37) fell 2-1 to the Louisville Bats (25-35) on a walk-off single by Jeimer Candelario in the bottom of the seventh inning. This was game one of the scheduled doubleheader before rain postponed game two until tomorrow. This win ended the Bats' nine game losing streak.
Jordan Westburg (2-2, 2B, HR, RBI BB) continued to excel during his rehab by blasting a solo homer in the top of the first inning to open the scoring, his second homer of his rehab and his second in as many games. He would reach two more times thanks to a double in the third and a walk in the sixth.
Trevor Rogers (0-3, 5.61) was dealing until the very end. Rogers had a shutout going into the bottom of the ninth and was able to record two outs before surrendering four straight two-out hits, including the walk-off RBI single to Jeimer Candelario. Rogers finished the game with a stat line of 6.2 inning pitched where he allowed 2 runs (2 ER) on 11 hits with 0 walks and 5 strikeouts on 92 pitches and 65 strikes. He became the first Tides pitcher to pitch a complete game since Bruce Zimmermann threw a 9.0 inning complete game shutout on June 13, 2023, vs. Worcester.
Game two ended up being delayed and then postponed due to inclement weather and will result in another doubleheader tomorrow starting at 12:05 PM from Louisville Slugger Field.
International League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Antico Drives in Four to Lead Memphis Past Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Houghton Hits First Triple-A Homer, Pitching Dominates in 4-1 Saints' Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Shut Out in Both Ends of Doubleheader at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- More Late Offense Powered Bisons Past Syracuse 7-5 on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Bullpen Comes Through Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Margevicius Shines But the Hens Fall 2-1 to the Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short - Iowa Cubs
- Late Inning Heroics Pushes Jacksonville to 3-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Top Bulls 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Drop Fifth-Straight in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Walks Off Norfolk In Game One - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Walk off Tides, Snap Losing Streak - Louisville Bats
- June 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Óscar Mercado Belts a Grand Slam But Late Rally Thwarted by Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Houghton Gets the Latest Call to St. Paul, Promoted from Low-A Fort Myers - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.