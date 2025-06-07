Stripers Shut Out in Both Ends of Doubleheader at Nashville

June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Despite Davis Daniel's 6.0-inning complete-game gem in game one, the Gwinnett Stripers (24-38) lost both games of a doubleheader to the Nashville Sounds (37-24) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett trails the series 4-1.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Nashville scored the lone run of the contest in the third inning as Oliver Dunn lined a solo home run (2) to the short porch in right field. Gwinnett's best chance to answer came in the fourth as Jarred Kelenic doubled and Jonathan Ornelas walked, but they were left stranded at second and third by Jacob Misiorowski.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): The Sounds took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning of the nightcap on a pair of Gwinnett errors. Oliver Dunn's fly ball to center glanced off Kelenic's glove, scoring Ernesto Martinez Jr. Dunn also scored on the play as shortstop Eddy Alvarez short-hopped a throw to third base. RBI doubles by Martinez in the fifth and Raynel Delgado in the sixth stretched Nashville's lead to 4-0.

Key Contributors: Daniel (L, 3-4) turned in a complete-game loss for the Stripers in game one, going 6.0 innings (2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 SO). Kelenic doubled in both games, finishing a combined 2-for-5. Nashville's two starters both won, with Misiorowski (W, 4-2) going 5.0 two-hit innings (3 BB, 7 SO) in game one and Logan Henderson (W, 6-1) also going 5.0 two-hit innings (1 BB, 6 SO) in game two.

Noteworthy: Daniel's complete-game effort, the second by a Striper this season, was the first of any length in his professional career. Over his last four outings since May 18, Daniel has a 0.86 ERA (2 ER in 21.0 IP), 0.76 WHIP, and .153 BAA. The Stripers have now been shut out eight times this season, including in each of their last four doubleheader contests.

Next Game (Sunday, June 8): Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-4, 5.33 ERA) starts for the Stripers, while the Sounds' starter has yet to be announced. Radio Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will dawn the Xolos de Gwinnett identity as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







