Stripers Shut Out in Both Ends of Doubleheader at Nashville
June 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Despite Davis Daniel's 6.0-inning complete-game gem in game one, the Gwinnett Stripers (24-38) lost both games of a doubleheader to the Nashville Sounds (37-24) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett trails the series 4-1.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): Nashville scored the lone run of the contest in the third inning as Oliver Dunn lined a solo home run (2) to the short porch in right field. Gwinnett's best chance to answer came in the fourth as Jarred Kelenic doubled and Jonathan Ornelas walked, but they were left stranded at second and third by Jacob Misiorowski.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): The Sounds took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning of the nightcap on a pair of Gwinnett errors. Oliver Dunn's fly ball to center glanced off Kelenic's glove, scoring Ernesto Martinez Jr. Dunn also scored on the play as shortstop Eddy Alvarez short-hopped a throw to third base. RBI doubles by Martinez in the fifth and Raynel Delgado in the sixth stretched Nashville's lead to 4-0.
Key Contributors: Daniel (L, 3-4) turned in a complete-game loss for the Stripers in game one, going 6.0 innings (2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 SO). Kelenic doubled in both games, finishing a combined 2-for-5. Nashville's two starters both won, with Misiorowski (W, 4-2) going 5.0 two-hit innings (3 BB, 7 SO) in game one and Logan Henderson (W, 6-1) also going 5.0 two-hit innings (1 BB, 6 SO) in game two.
Noteworthy: Daniel's complete-game effort, the second by a Striper this season, was the first of any length in his professional career. Over his last four outings since May 18, Daniel has a 0.86 ERA (2 ER in 21.0 IP), 0.76 WHIP, and .153 BAA. The Stripers have now been shut out eight times this season, including in each of their last four doubleheader contests.
Next Game (Sunday, June 8): Gwinnett at Nashville, 3:05 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-4, 5.33 ERA) starts for the Stripers, while the Sounds' starter has yet to be announced. Radio Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will dawn the Xolos de Gwinnett identity as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Sounds Take Doubleheader In Shutout Fashion Over Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Villar Homers Twice But Mets Lose to Bisons, 7-5, on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Fall, 4-1, to Saints - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Recover to Defeat Indians, 10-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Hill's Dominant Start Fuels Fuels Omaha's 6-5 Win Win Over Over Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Antico Drives in Four to Lead Memphis Past Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Houghton Hits First Triple-A Homer, Pitching Dominates in 4-1 Saints' Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Shut Out in Both Ends of Doubleheader at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- More Late Offense Powered Bisons Past Syracuse 7-5 on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Bullpen Comes Through Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Margevicius Shines But the Hens Fall 2-1 to the Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa's Comeback Falls Short - Iowa Cubs
- Late Inning Heroics Pushes Jacksonville to 3-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Top Bulls 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Drop Fifth-Straight in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Louisville Walks Off Norfolk In Game One - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Walk off Tides, Snap Losing Streak - Louisville Bats
- June 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Óscar Mercado Belts a Grand Slam But Late Rally Thwarted by Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Houghton Gets the Latest Call to St. Paul, Promoted from Low-A Fort Myers - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Shut Out in Both Ends of Doubleheader at Nashville
- Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville
- Batten's Ninth-Inning Single Helps Stripers Snap Road Skid
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Welcome Bluey™ to Coolray Field
- Stripers Stifled Again in 6-2 Loss at Nashville