Stripers Stifled Again in 6-2 Loss at Nashville
June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-36) fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and never came back in a 6-2 loss to the Nashville Sounds (35-23) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Reigning International League Pitcher of the Week Nathan Wiles allowed just three runs - one earned - over 5.2 innings in the loss.
Decisive Plays: Nashville opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run double from Jorge Alfaro. Gwinnett cut it to 2-1 on an RBI ground rule double from Eddys Leonard in the third. A sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario put the Sounds back up by two at 3-1 in the third, but the Stripers got it back to a one-run game on a sacrifice fly from Eddy Alvarez in the seventh. Nashville scored three unanswered runs to go up 6-2, the final score.
Key Contributors: Wiles (L, 1-5) was solid in the loss, working 5.2 innings (4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO). Leonard (1-for-4, double, RBI) and Alvarez (0-for-2, sac fly, RBI) drove in Gwinnett's two runs. For Nashville, Bruce Zimmermann (W, 4-3) logged 5.1 innings (3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) and both Alfaro and Seigler and two-RBI efforts.
Noteworthy: Leonard's RBI double in the third inning was his team-leading 19th extra-base hit this year. Craig Kimbrel saw a 7.2-inning scoreless streak snapped on Anthony Seigler's two-run double in the eighth. Gwinnett has lost six consecutive road games and is 1-7 away from Coolray Field since May 20.
Next Game (Thursday, June 5): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Ian Anderson (1-2, 4.29 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Tobias Myers (0-2, 3.09 ERA) for the Sounds. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will dawn the Xolos de Gwinnett identity as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
