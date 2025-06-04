Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (22-34) vs. Worcester Red Sox (29-28)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Seth Shuman (1-2, 5.51) vs. RHP Brian Van Belle (4-1, 2.45)

EXTRA HEARTBREAK: The Red Wings looked to stay hot and extend their win streak as they opened a road series against the Worcester Red Sox for the first time in 2025...after falling behind early, 3B BRADY HOUSE launched a homer to cut the lead in half, and the Wings' took the lead in the sixth with a pair of runs...Worcester tied it with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth, and scored three in the 10th to take the series opener, 6-5...Rochester looks to even the series at one game apiece this morning, sending RHP SETH SHUMAN to the mound against WooSox RHP Brian Van Belle...

CF ANDREW PINCKNEY crossed the plate in the 10th inning as the runner at second base to begin the inning, and has now scored a run in 10-straight games...this is the longest active streak in professional baseball (including MLB), and he is the first Red Wing to do so since Alexi Casilla from 7/12-21 in 2007.

BAKE RAKES: LF DARREN BAKER delivered an offensive outburst last night, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored...he also picked up his team-leading 12th stolen base of the season and the 69th in a Red Wings uniform, which ties him with Jack Sturdy for sixth-most in franchise history...additionally, the California native now has 10 multi-hit games, second-most on the team behind BRADY HOUSE (18)...

Baker is the first Red Wing to steal double-digit bases in three consecutive seasons (38 in 2024, 19 in 2023) since Damon Buford did so in four-straight from 1992-95.

ROAD WARRIOR: SS JACKSON CLUFF reached base in four of his five plate appearances in last night's series opener, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, and a run scored out of the leadoff spot...The BYU alumnus also added his 11th stolen base of the season in the contest, tied with ANDREW PINCKNEY for second-most on the team...he is now 28-for-30 in stolen base attempts at the Triple-A level...

Across 19 road games this year, Cluff is slashing .354/.484/.500 with a .984 OPS.

HOUSE ON FIRE: 3B BRADY HOUSE broke through offensively in the fourth inning last night, launching his 11th home run of the season last night to put the Wings up on the board...heading into today, House leads the Red Wings in home runs and is tied for 4th in the International League....the solo shot extended his hitting streak to five games and his extra-base hit streak to three...over his last five games (since 5/29 vs. COL), he has logged three multi-hit performances with six RBI, while slugging at an .810 clip...

House enters today's game top 10 in the IL in XBH (26, 2nd), total bases (112, 2nd), hits (63, 4th), runs (39, 5th), and slugging percentage (.516, 9th)

LIP LOCKED AND LOADED: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB kicked off the series last night with a 2-for-4 performance, adding an RBI and walk to boost his on-base percentage to .341 (2nd on team, behind House, .347 OBP)...in two games vs. Worcester this year, the Tennessee alumnus is 4-for-7 (.571) with three RBI, two walks and a home run on 4/15...

In 2025, Lipscomb is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with three homers, a double, six RBI and four walks in Game series openers.

HOLD-EN THE PHONE: RHP HOLDEN POWELL became the 49th Red Wing to suit up this season, throwing a scoreless inning, allowing one hit in last night's contest...the UCLA product has now logged 12 consecutive scoreless appearances dating back to 4/30 with Double-A Harrisburg, allowing just four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks over that stretch (13.2 IP).







International League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.