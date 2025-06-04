Home Run Parade Continues For Norfolk In Win

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The Norfolk Tides (21-36) defeated the Louisville Bats (24-34), 14-10, on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Tides lit up the scoreboard with six home runs on their way to their second straight win to open the road trip. Norfolk has totaled 10 home runs through the first two games.

Three MLB Rehabbers hit in the first three spots of Norfolk's lineup. Ramón Laureano began his MLB Rehab stint going 2-for-5 with two runs and a double. In the first inning he scored after leading off with the double, then traded places with Jordan Westburg. He finished 2-for-4 with the run, a double, an RBI and a walk. Hitting third was Gary Sánchez, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs, a home run, and three RBI.

Jermiah Jackson led the home run parade, launching two home runs on the night. The first came in the fifth inning, while his second came in the second. It was JJ's first two home runs of his Triple-A career, going 3-for-5 with the two homers and three RBI.

Jud Fabian hit his 12th home run of the season in the second inning, tying him for the team lead with Samuel Basallo. The biggest strike came from Luis Vázquez who hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning.

Norfolk led 9-4 at one point, but Louisville managed to tie it up in the fourth with a five-spot. Louisville had two home runs themselves tonight, including a grand slam by Levi Jordan. But the Bats could not keep up with the Tides, losing 14-10.

Game three of the series starts tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. RHP Cameron Weston (1-3, 4.47) is the probable for Norfolk while RHP Randy Wynne (1-4, 5.68) is scheduled to throw for Lousiville.







