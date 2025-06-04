Mud Hens Drop Game Two to Clippers Despite Strong Showing from Bullpen

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell 5-2 to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday night, June 4, at Huntington Park. First pitch was at 7:05 p.m.

The Clippers jumped out to an early lead in the first, capitalizing on a leadoff double and a fielding error to bring home two runs on a base knock by Johnathan Rodríguez.

Toledo got on the board in the second inning. Akil Baddoo lined a single into center, moving Jahmai Jones to third to put runners on the corners with one out. Ryan Kreidler grounded out but picked up the RBI to trim the deficit to 2-1.

Columbus answered back in the home half of the inning with a solo shot from Jake Anchia to make it 3-1.

The Mud Hens threatened again in the third after Hao-Yu Lee was hit by a pitch and had to exit the game. Riley Unroe entered as a pinch-runner, stole second, and moved to third on a single by Justyn-Henry Malloy. However, a 6-4-3 double play ended the rally.

Unroe added a base hit in the fourth, and Brian Serven and Gage Workman sparked a late push in the ninth. Serven led off with a single and Workman followed with an RBI base knock to make it 5-2

Left-hander Lael Lockhart got the start on the bump for the Mud Hens, tossing 4.2 innings while allowing five hits, four runs, no walks, and picking up four strikeouts. Matt Manning, Ricky Vanasco, and Drew Sommers all saw action in relief. Sommers impressed in his outing, striking out the side in a clean eighth inning.

The Toledo Mud Hens will face the Columbus Clippers again in game three of the series on Thursday, June 5, with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park.

Notables:

Drew Sommers (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Brian Serven (2-3, R, BB)







