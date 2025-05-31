Hens Win Seventh Straight with Yet Another Grand Slam
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens took their seventh-straight home win Saturday night in dramatic fashion over the Louisville Bats. The Hens struggled to get things going early, but benefited greatly from their third-straight grand slam in as many games.
Both Dietrich Enns and Randy Wynne kept things scoreless through the first two innings. Enns was questionable to pitch today due to some soreness, but was given the "all clear" Saturday morning.
Louisville was first to get on the scoreboard as in the third inning Davis Wendzel got aboard with a lead-off single. He would be brought in by a Francisco Urbaez double into shallow left field. The Bats then tacked on two more with Christian Encarnacion-Strand just clearing the centerfield wall to make it 3-0.
The Mud Hens struggled to gauge Wynne's pitches early as he hung around the mid-eighties and low-nineties for all of his arsenal. Parker Meadows got a good feel of Wynne's sinker as he earned a stand-up triple that nearly cleared the wall. Jahmai Jones would finish the job though, bringing in Meadows with an infield-RBI single.
With Enns's soreness in mind, Toledo would move to Tyler Owens in the fifth inning. Owens would struggle with his velocity, leading to a brief stint on the mound. Louisville was able to execute after Owens gave up a walk and two singles. Edwin Rios made it 5-1 with a double that trickled deep into left field, resulting in Owens being pulled.
The Hens would be forced to bring out Drew Sommers in relief. Sommers finished off the fifth, giving Toledo a chance to start clawing back into the game.
Tomas Nido got the inning started with a base hit, before Jahmai Jones put runners on the corners with a base hit of his own. Jace Jung then followed that up with an RBI single to make it 5-2. That wasn't the end though as a wild pitch by Reiver Sanmartin allowed Jones to take home to cut the Bats' lead to two.
The Mud Hens would come alive in the seventh inning as Sam Moll took the mound for the Bats. Moll loaded the bases after giving up back-to-back singles to Bligh Madris and Nido, before walking Meadows. That caused some panic in the Louisville dugout, so they pulled Moll in favor of Lenny Torres Jr.
The pitching change would not go as well as the Bats had hoped as Jones hit Toledo's third-straight grand slam in as many days. That rocketed the Mud Hens ahead 7-5 and had Fifth-Third Field shaking with energy.
Matt Gage and the Mud Hens rode that energy into the final innings as they finished off their seventh-straight home win. Gage would be credited with the save and pick up four strikeouts in two-hitless innings of work.
The Toledo Mud Hens and the Louisville Bats will faceoff one in their series finale Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
Notables:
Jahmai Jones (4-4, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R)
Parker Meadows (1-3, 3B, 2 R, BB, K)
Tomas Nido (2-3, 2 R)
Matt Gage (S, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB 4 K)
