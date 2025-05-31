Jumbo Shrimp Fall 3-1 to Stripers
May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 3-1 on Saturday to the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.
Stripers (22-34) starter Davis Daniel (3-3) yielded just one run on four hits in 7.0 innings to overwhelm the Jumbo Shrimp (34-22) offense. He struck out five against one walk, using only 72 pitches to navigate through his 7.0 innings.
Gwinnett gained control in the second. Jonathan Ornelas singled with one out against Jacksonville starter Freddy Tarnok (2-2). Two batters later, Matthew Batten homered for the game's first runs.
The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board in the fourth. Andrew Pintar began the inning with a walk before stealing second and moving to third on a fly out. He scored on Graham Pauley's sacrifice fly.
The Stripers got the run back in the fifth. Back-to-back singles from Sandy León and Conner Capel started the frame. Two batters later, Eddys Leonard walked to load the bases for Carlos Rodriguez, who singled in León to make it 3-1.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett wrap up their series in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
