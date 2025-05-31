Jack Winkler Becomes Fourth Jacksonville Alumnus in Seven Days to Make his Major League Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder Jack Winkler made his major league debut on Saturday for the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami. Winkler is the newest former Jumbo Shrimp to make his debut in the last week. His teammate Heriberto Hernandez debuted for Miami one night prior on May 30.

Winkler was the starting second baseman for the Marlins in a 4:05 pm game against the San Francisco Giants. He batted ninth in the starting lineup and went 0-for-2 at the plate in Miami's 1-0 win.

A native of Littleton, Co., Winkler played college baseball at the University of San Francisco. The Athletics selected Winkler in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The infielder rose through the system, making it to Double-A Midland in 2023 and 2024. Winkler slashed .223/.310/.345 in 2024, driving in 57 runs over 127 games while crushing eight home runs and swiping 28 bags.

This past offseason, the Marlins selected Winkler in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 draft. In 41 games for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025, Winkler hit .275/.331/.445, totaling 11 extra-base hits and going a perfect 15-for-15 when attempting to steal. He walked 13 times, scored 21 runs, and recorded 19 RBIs.

Winkler is the 11th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher Agustín Ramírez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), and outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,036 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







