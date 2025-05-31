Fan Guide to Saturday's Star Wars Night, Episode XVI as Bisons Host Knights

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The great Bisons ballpark tradition returns for Episode XVI... it's STAR WARS NIGHT at Sahlen Field, presented by First Student. An event that has entertained nearly a quarter of a million fans since debuting in 2008, Star Wars Night is an evening jam-packed with things to see, do, cheer on and celebrate. So to make the most of the next installment of this great tradition, check out our official STAR WARS NIGHT FAN GUIDE here. GET MY TICKETS

Are there still Tickets available?

Yes, you can still get tickets to this unforgettable night at the ballpark... but don't wait! Order your tickets online now on our Star Wars Night Event Page. However, please note, there are no more Star Wars Night Family Packs for this year's event.

Ballpark Gates/Will Call

The Sahlen Field gates will open at 4:30 p.m. -90 minutes before first pitch. If you plan to use ballpark Will Call, it's not a bad idea to leave a few minutes earlier to avoid longer lines. The Sahlen Field Box Office will also be open earlier than normal on Saturday, May 31, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Entering Ballpark

As a reminder all patrons will have to walk through metal detectors upon entering the ballpark. To ease your entry into the ballpark, please allow for a few additional minutes to enter and review the ballpark's carry-in/security policy before arriving.

Where do I meet the Fan Costumers, See Jabba?

There will three photo op areas located throughout Sahlen Field. Jabba the Hutt and some of his friends will be behind home plate near section 104. There will also be two additional locations on the ballpark's club level, identified the "Light Side" ("Curve Ball party area") on the first base side and the "Dark side" ("Sliders party area") on the third base side. Each photo area will have three or so groups for multiple photo ops in the area.

Wearing Costumes

We love to see fans get into the spirit of Star Wars night by wearing their favorite t-shirts, hoodies, past jerseys, etc. But please note, ONLY official Lucas Films certified characters are allowed to be in full costume. Fans of all ages with full masks or props guns will not be allowed into Sahlen Field. Plastic laser swords and lightsabers will be allowed in.

Star Wars Night Jerseys and the Raffle

The Bisons will be wearing custom-designed Ahsoka Tano Jerseys this year as their 14th different Star Wars Night jersey design! She's come a long way from being nicknamed "Snips" by Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and now finally gets her Bisons jersey. One of the most popular female characters beginning from The Clone Wars Cartoon Series to appearances on The Mandalorian and The Book of Bobba Fett and finally her own series "Ahsoka."

There will be a Star Wars Night Jersey Raffle of the game-worn and then autographed jerseys from the players during this year's event, to benefit Compass House. The Jersey Raffle will include at least 20 additional game worn and autographed jerseys (number is dependent on the number of players on the team that night). Purchase your raffle tickets (one (1) for $5 or five (5) for $20) near section 104 or see the Compass House Volunteers roaming the ballpark.

Where do I get a laser sword?

A must-have keepsake on Star Wars Night is your very own Laser Sword. Once you are inside the ballpark, we will once again have Two Laser Sword Redemption Centers at stand 121 on the 3rd base side and near section 122 on the 1st base side. A Laser Sword costs $10 each with proceeds to benefit Compass House.

I bought a 4-Pack. Where do I redeem my hot dog and soda coupon?

Avoid lines at the concession stands and use the Food Coupon Redemption Centers. You can get your Sahlen's Hot Dog and Coca-Cola soft drink in the concourse area near Section 106 & 122 (first base side), Section 121 (third base side), and on the club level near Section 213.

When do the Star Wars videos start on the scoreboard?

Follow our Star Wars Night story line starting with the inning break after the bottom of the third inning. We will have 10 short movie scenes over the course of the rest of the game played during various inning breaks as we build up to our fantastic postgame On-Field Show and Fireworks Display!

Where should I park when I go downtown?

While there are many great parking options around Sahlen Field, Bisons fans are encouraged to check out Buffalo Civic Auto Ramp's Adam Ramp located at 343 Washington St. Just a 5-minute/3 block walk to Sahlen Field, the Adam Ramp is an affordable parking option that is close to the ballpark.

Please note, that other than the surface lot at 64 Exchange St., all of the parking facilities around Sahlen Field are privately owned. With this, the Bisons organization have no control over the parking prices and policies of these privately-owned parking options. Keep in mind there is NFTA Metro Rail service to Seneca Station, which is two blocks from the ballpark. You can also park for free at Metro's LaSalle and University lots and hop on the train.

Consumer's Pub at the Park

Sahlen Field's premier dining option is open two hours before first pitch on Star Wars Night and features an all-you-can-eat buffet. There is also a tremendous lineup of local craft beer favorites that can be enjoyed at the bar area before and during Bisons games, and complimentary WiFi is available. Walk-ins are welcome and reservations can be made at PubAtThePark.com.

And ready, you are now... to enjoy Bisons Star Wars Night on Saturday. For even more information, visit our Star Wars Night Event Page!







