Slam Stings Bats Again in 7-5 Loss at Toledo

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Louisville Bats dropped their fifth straight to the Toledo Mud Hens, losing 7-5 on Saturday night. Despite leading early in the game, the Bats couldn't hang on as a big seventh inning propelled the Mud Hens to the win in front of 7,707 at Fifth Third Field

Sam Moll (L, 0-3) came on the mound in the seventh with the Bats leading 5-3 but gave up two singles and a walk. He failed to record an out, and Lenny Torres Jr. came in and immediately surrendered a grand slam to Jahmai Jones. The Mud Hens took a 7-5 lead and held on from there to earn the win.

Leading up to the seventh inning, righty Randy Wynne got the start for Louisville in his first outing off the development list. He began his night by striking out Mud Hens' leadoff hitter, Parker Meadows.

The scoring began in the third frame. Davis Wendzel started the inning with a single and stole second to move into scoring position. Francisco Urbaez doubled to left, which brought Wendzel home to score. After that, Christian Encarnacion-Strand mashed a home run to center field, the second of his rehab assignment, and the Bats jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

The Mud Hens chipped away at the lead in the bottom of the inning with a triple from Meadows and an RBI single from Jones. This was the only run Wynne allowed as he was pulled after three innings, giving up a run on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Bats gained some more runs in the fifth frame. Tyler Owens replaced Mud Hens starter Dietrich Enns with one out in the fifth and walked Jacob Hurtubise. Then, Urbaez and Encarnacion-Strand both singled to load the bases. Edwin Rios came up and drilled a double into left-center that scored two. The Bats were primed to get more runs with only one out and runners in second and third, but they couldn't get any more across. Despite that, the Bats still led 5-1. But the Mud Hens responded quickly once again.

In the bottom of the inning, Sanmartin gave up two base hits, and then a single by Jace Jung scored a run. After that, a wild pitch by Sanmartin brought home another run, but the Bats still led 5-3 once the inning concluded. Connor Phillips came in the sixth to pitch for Louisville and threw a clean inning. Moll and Torres Jr. struggled in the seventh as the Bats' losing streak reached five straight games and 11 consecutive road games.

Encarnacion-Strand ended the game by going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Urbaez gained an RBI on two hits, and Rios finished 1-for-4 with two RBI.

The Bats (24-31) will end their series with the Mud Hens (32-24) with game six on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:05 with Nick Curran on the call on Sports Talk 790.







