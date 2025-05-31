Knights Drop Both Games in Thursday's Twin Bill

May 31, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







BUFFALO, NY- Thursday morning's double-header started off on a high note for the Charlotte Knights when the team jumped out to a fast start against the Buffalo Bisons. Unfortunately, the mood turned sour right around the midway point of the day. Buffalo stole Game One at the very end by a final score of 3-2. Then the Bisons took care of business with a 5-2 win over the Knights in the second contest.

Tyler Schweitzer turned in his best start of the season for Charlotte in Game One. The lefty was practically unhittable. Schweitzer pitched six innings of shutout baseball and departed with a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame. The Knights' runs came on an early Brooks Baldwin Home Run and a Corey Julks RBI fielder's choice late.

The bottom of the seventh inning had an ominous start. A catcher's interference call put the leadoff man aboard and immediately brought the tying run to the plate. After a pair of outs were recorded and the Bisons down to their final strike, Buffalo hit a game-tying two-run Homer. The next two batters both walked and a single secured the walk-off win for the home team.

Game Two was back-and-forth early. Buffalo struck first with a run in the bottom of the first. Charlotte responded with two runs in the top of the second; Dominic Fletcher and Zach DeLoach each connected with RBI singles.

The Bisons tied the game in the bottom half, then used a two-run Home Run in the third inning to provide the cushion. Buffalo added one more run late and the Knights were held scoreless the rest of the way.

The Knights have now dropped the first three games of their current road series; two of which came via walk-off. Charlotte will attempt to bounce back on Friday night and push for a series split over the weekend.







International League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.