Six-Run Inning Sends Knights to Sunday Win

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Charlotte Knights finished off their six-game road series against the Buffalo Bisons on a high note. The Knights plated six of their eight runs in one inning and held off the Bisons down the stretch for an 8-4 win. Sunday afternoon's victory was the only game of the series decided by more than three runs.

Charlotte jumped in front with two runs in the top of the second inning. Jacob Amaya drove in Tristan Gray with a single and Brooks Baldwin worked a bases-loaded free pass.

The Knights starting pitcher, Chris Rodriguez, held the Bisons scoreless over the game's first three innings. Chase Plymell pitched a shutdown fourth inning and Charlotte's offense went to work in the fifth.

Amaya and Adam Hackenberg both drew bases loaded walks that doubled the lead to 4-0. Baldwin hit a bases-clearing triple and Corey Julks capped the six-run rally with an RBI single into centerfield. The Knights led 8-0 at the halfway point.

Buffalo managed to score a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth and pushed across two more in the seventh. Penn Murfee entered for the Knights in the eighth and proceeded to close out the game.

Control, or lack thereof, was a factor throughout the contest. Both teams combined to issue 18 walks; ten of which were worked the by the Knights offense. The ten walks tied a season-high for Charlotte.

Following Monday's day off, the Knights will begin a six-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tuesday's matchup at Truist Field is slated for a 6:35pm ET first pitch.







