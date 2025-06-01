SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 1, 2025

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (27-28) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-28)

June 1, 2025 | Game 54 | Home Game 28 | PNC Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH José De León (0-2, 10.66) vs. RH Sean Boyle (4-5, 4.71)

De León: Allowed 2 R on 4 H over 4.0 relief IP in 5/24-2 appearance vs. DUR with 4 K & 1 BB (7-3 Bulls)

Boyle: Surrendered 5 R on 5 H over 5.0 IP with 3 K & 2 BB in 5/27 Win Vs. WOR (11-6 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (May 31, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Worcester Red Sox 3-0 Saturday night at PNC Field. Allan Winans and three relievers combined to secure Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's seventh shutout of the year and second win in a row against the WooSox.

The RailRiders took the advantage in the home half of the third. Dominic Smith lifted a four-seam fastball over the right field wall off Worcester's Tyler Uberstine for a 1-0 edge. The solo shot was Smith's seventh homer of May and his eighth of the season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead in the bottom of the inning. Jake Gatewood walked, and Jesús Rodríguez doubled to start the offense. Smith registered his second RBI of the game, plating Gatewood on a sacrifice fly to put the RailRiders ahead two. Rodríguez crossed on an Alex Jackson base hit for a 3-0 margin.

Worcester loaded the bases in the seventh, but RailRiders reliever Wilking Rodríguez preserved the shutout, striking out Vaughn Grissom to close the frame. The Red Sox brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth, loading the bases for the second consecutive inning. RailRiders reliever Colten Brewer came on in relief, retiring the next two batters to leave three stranded and keep the game a three-run contest.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Worcester brought the tying run to the dish, but Brewer closed the door to complete the shutout.

Winans (4-0) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings for the win while Brewer recorded the save. Uberstine (0-1) took the loss.

OLD FRIENDS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester close their first series of the season today. The RailRiders and WooSox meet 21 times in 2025, having split their 2024 series with nine wins apiece. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 campaign, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 50-44 edge, including 27 wins over 47 games at PNC Field. The WooSox return to Moosic on June 24 to start the second half.

REMATCH- Sean Boyle makes his second start of the week against the WooSox, having earned the win on Tuesday night. After allowing two home runs to the first three batters in the series opener, the right-hander settled in with a three-batter second. Worcester plated a run in the third and fourth, but the RailRiders rallied for the lead in the home half of the fifth inning while Boyle was the pitcher of record. The 28-year-old leads the RailRiders in innings and strikeouts at 49.2 and 53, respectively, over 10 games, eight of which have been starts.

FOR THE W- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre seeks its first series win since the May 6-11 Rochester series at PNC Field. The club dropped sets against Toledo and at Nashville after taking three of five with two cancellations against the Red Wings.

DON'TCHA KNOW- After the Worcester series closes Sunday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre embarks on a six-game swing to St. Paul; marking the fourth straight year the RailRiders have played at the Saints. This version of a Twins affiliate has never ventured to Moosic. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 7-11 since 2022 at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

TALE OF THE TAPE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre closed May with a pair of wins, but went 11-14. After going 13-12 in April with a .235 average and a 3.73 ERA, the club was solid at the plate in May, posting a .273 batting average with 31 homers. The staff ERA, however, ballooned over 25 games in May at 5.49; a number that includes surrendering one run over the final two games.

SCORCHING- Despite a record three games under .500 for the month, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense was red hot in May, matching Lehigh Valley with a .273 average. Four players hit well over .300- Jesús Rodríguez (.354), T.J. Rumfield (.343), Alex Jackson (.323) and Dominic Smith (.317). Smith paced the club with seven home runs in May and Jose Rojas drove in a team-best 23, eight of which were brought home on May 1.

CLOSE BUT...- The RailRiders are now 5-12 in one-run games this season after two tight losses this week.

ALMOST NOTHING EXTRA- Six of the RailRiders first 40 base hits during this series went for extra bases. Four occurred in Tuesday's 17-hit outburst and one happened on Wednesday afternoon. Alex Jackson's eighth inning double Friday night was the first extra base hit since Ronaldo Hernandez's second inning double during the STEM School Day game, spanning 21 singles and 104 plate appearances between extra base knocks. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had two doubles and a home run in Saturday's victory.

SNAPPED- Jesús Rodríguez went 0-for-4 on Wednesday with a sac fly, seeing his 32-game on-base streak snapped. Rodríguez's streak matched the fourth-longest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, tied with Brandon Drury's 2018 streak. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 27 of his 33 Triple-A games since joining the roster on April 13 and still leads the International League with a .373 average.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was dropped 18-2 by the LA Dodgers. LA built a 10-0 lead over the first two innings against Will Warren and Brent Headrick and never looked back. Aaron Judge homered twice in the loss... Somerset lost 10-5 to Akron. Garrett Martin homered twice in the loss... Hudson Valley fell 5-1 to Wilmington. Parks Harber drove in the lone Renegades run... Tampa lost an 11-1 decision to Ft. Myers. A Dillon Lewis fourth-inning home run provided the only support for the Tarpons.







