Mud Hens Complete Sweep with 4-0 Shutout against Bats

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens blanked the Louisville Bats 4-0 to complete a series sweep on Sunday, June 1, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch was at 2:05 p.m.

Louisville got their bats going early in the top of the first with back-to-back singles from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Edwin Ríos, but failed to bring either runner home. The Mud Hens responded in the bottom half of the frame with a leadoff single from Hao-Yu Lee, but like the Bats, they could not convert, and the game remained scoreless heading into the second inning.

In the top of the second, Louisville's Davis Wendzel roped a two-out double, but was left stranded. Toledo struck first in the bottom half when Jahmai Jones laced a double and came around to score on an error by the Bats' second baseman. Bligh Madris followed with an RBI single, plating another run and giving the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.

The Bats threatened to rally in the top of the third. Bryson Brigman led off with a double, and two subsequent walks loaded the bases with one out. However, the Mud Hens escaped the jam unscathed, stranding all three runners.

Toledo added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Gage Workman launched a solo homer to right field, extending the lead to 3-0. Later in the inning, Akil Baddoo delivered an RBI single to right, making it 4-0.

Louisville's Francisco Urbaez tried to ignite a comeback in the fifth with a one-out double down the right-field line, but Mud Hens starter Nick Margevicius shut the door, recording back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Jahmai Jones collected his second hit of the day in the bottom of the eighth, lining a single to right field.

The Mud Hens' pitching staff was solid throughout. Nick Margevicius earned the win, tossing five shutout innings while allowing six hits and striking out six. He was followed by Ryan Cusick, Matt Manning, P.J. Poulin, and Ricky Vanasco, who combined to preserve the shutout.

The Toledo Mud Hens will begin a new series on Tuesday, June 3, on the road against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Nick Margevicius (5 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

Jahmai Jones (2-3, 2B, 2 R)

Gage Workman (1-3, HR, R, RBI, BB)







