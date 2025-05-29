Walk-Off Grand Slam from Madris Lifts Mud Hens over Bats
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens walked off in dramatic fashion against the Louisville Bats in game three of their series on Thursday, May 29, at Fifth Third Field, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
The Bats got on the board early as Christian Encarnacion-Strand launched a two-out solo homer in the top of the first, giving Louisville a 1-0 lead.
Toledo answered in the bottom half of the inning. Gage Workman led off with a single to center, but a 6-4-3 double play quickly cleared the bases. Jace Jung drew a two-out walk, and Jahmai Jones ripped a triple into right field, driving in Jung to knot the score at 1-1.
Workman struck again in the bottom of the third, crushing a solo shot to put the Mud Hens ahead 2-1.
Jones stayed hot in the fourth, legging out his second triple of the game, and then scoring on an Akil Baddoo sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1.
Louisville trimmed the deficit in the sixth. Will Banfield singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by Francisco Urbaez, making it 3-2.
The Bats threatened again in the eighth when Levi Jordan smoked a triple off the center field wall, but he was stranded as the Mud Hens held the lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Hao-Yu Lee roped a two-out double, but Toledo also came up empty.
In the ninth, Encarnacion-Strand drew a walk to set the table, and Edwin Ríos crushed a go-ahead two-run homer, giving the Bats a 4-3 lead and silencing the home crowd-temporarily.
The Mud Hens refused to go quietly. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs, bringing Bligh Madris to the plate. Madris delivered in the biggest way possible, blasting a walk-off grand slam to deep left field and sealing a stunning 7-4 victory for Toledo.
The Mud Hens and Bats return to Fifth Third Field for game four of the series on Friday, May 30, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Bligh Madris (1-4, HR, R, 4 RBI)
Gage Workman (2-4, HR, R, RBI)
Jahmai Jones (2-4, 2 3B, R, RBI)
International League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Sounds Fall Behind in Series to Indians After 7-1 Loss on Wednesday - Nashville Sounds
- Tidwell Strikes out 11 Batters as Syracuse Blasts Iowa, 12-3, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Plates Walk off Clippers, Clinch Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Go Down for Third Straight Game against Mets 12-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Slips Past Stripers 3-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Three-Run Eighth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Extra Innings Unkind to Clippers Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Festa Masterful, Wallner Homers for Third Straight Game in 3-1 Win over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Suwinski, Sullivan Homers Boost Indians to 7-1 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Van Belle Dazzles Again, Garcia Homers in 3-2 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Batter Redbirds in Rain-Shortened 11-8 Win - Durham Bulls
- Late Runs Not Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Walk-Off Grand Slam from Madris Lifts Mud Hens over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Drop Rain Shortened Game at Bulls, End Win Streak - Memphis Redbirds
- Rios, Bats Comeback Spoiled by Mud Hens Walk-Off Grand Slam - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs and Tides Split Doubleheader on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Splits Doubleheader With Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- May 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Reveal One-Of-A-Kind, Eye Black-Wearing, Bubblegum-Blowing Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads to be Given to the First 5,000 Fans on August 25 - Worcester Red Sox
- Will Robertson Leads Bisons Sweep over Charlotte on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Infielder Edwards Joins Jumbo Shrimp Thursday on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestead Highlights: June 3-8 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Extend Friday's Happy Hour Beer Specials for Downtown Celebration - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Extend 'At-Par Pricing Discount' for Canadian Fans Throughout 2025 Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Today Is Bisons Annual "School Kids Day" Morning Game at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Evens with 5-2 Loss to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.