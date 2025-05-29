Walk-Off Grand Slam from Madris Lifts Mud Hens over Bats

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens walked off in dramatic fashion against the Louisville Bats in game three of their series on Thursday, May 29, at Fifth Third Field, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

The Bats got on the board early as Christian Encarnacion-Strand launched a two-out solo homer in the top of the first, giving Louisville a 1-0 lead.

Toledo answered in the bottom half of the inning. Gage Workman led off with a single to center, but a 6-4-3 double play quickly cleared the bases. Jace Jung drew a two-out walk, and Jahmai Jones ripped a triple into right field, driving in Jung to knot the score at 1-1.

Workman struck again in the bottom of the third, crushing a solo shot to put the Mud Hens ahead 2-1.

Jones stayed hot in the fourth, legging out his second triple of the game, and then scoring on an Akil Baddoo sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1.

Louisville trimmed the deficit in the sixth. Will Banfield singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single by Francisco Urbaez, making it 3-2.

The Bats threatened again in the eighth when Levi Jordan smoked a triple off the center field wall, but he was stranded as the Mud Hens held the lead. In the bottom half of the inning, Hao-Yu Lee roped a two-out double, but Toledo also came up empty.

In the ninth, Encarnacion-Strand drew a walk to set the table, and Edwin Ríos crushed a go-ahead two-run homer, giving the Bats a 4-3 lead and silencing the home crowd-temporarily.

The Mud Hens refused to go quietly. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs, bringing Bligh Madris to the plate. Madris delivered in the biggest way possible, blasting a walk-off grand slam to deep left field and sealing a stunning 7-4 victory for Toledo.

The Mud Hens and Bats return to Fifth Third Field for game four of the series on Friday, May 30, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Bligh Madris (1-4, HR, R, 4 RBI)

Gage Workman (2-4, HR, R, RBI)

Jahmai Jones (2-4, 2 3B, R, RBI)







