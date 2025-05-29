Plates Walk off Clippers, Clinch Fourth Straight Win

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a beautiful Thursday night at Innovative Field, the Rochester Plates took on the Columbus Clippers. The Plates, who were looking to extend their three-game winning streak, pushed across the game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth on a walk-off walk in game three of this six-game series. 3B Brady House drove his tenth homer of the year, and 1B Yohandy Morales put together his 51st multi-hit game of his minor league career to help Rochester extend their season-long winning streak to four.

The Clippers quickly got started as CF Petey Halpin fisted the first pitch he saw into center field for a lead-off single. Halpin was then promptly moved to third when SS Brayan Rocchio poked a ground ball single into right field, putting two on with nobody out. Back-to-back walks to 1B C.J. Kayfus and RF Jonathan Rodriguez pushed home Halpin to give Columbus its first run of the game. A second run would quickly score as Rocchio was awarded home on a balk. Two batters later, another balk brought home Kayfus, quickly making it 3-0 in favor of the Clippers.

Rochester looked to respond to the Clippers' first inning as SS Jackson Cluff roped a lead-off double off the right field wall, putting a man in scoring position for 3B Brady House, who sent a towering fly ball, 407 feet over the left field fence, for a two-run homer. House's tenth home run of the season pulled the score to 3-2. The Plates kept rolling as DH Andrés Chaparro drew a walk, and 1B Yohandy Morales hit a high-hopping single through the 5-6 hole to move the tying run into scoring position. C Drew Millas would then score Chaparro on an RBI single to left field, tying the game at 3-3.

The Plates upped their advantage in the bottom of the fourth. LF Nick Schnell worked a leadoff walk, getting on for the second time. Then, CF Andrew Pinckney connected on a single that helped Schnell reach third before a throwing error from short allowed him to score. 2B Darren Baker singled to right, allowing Pinckney to score and extend the Rochester lead to 5-3 heading into the fifth.

A half-inning later, Columbus leveled things again. LF Christian Cairo bunted softly down the third-base line and reached with one out before stealing to put himself in scoring position. Rocchio capitalized, driving a ball 378 feet to right field for his third homer of the year with the Clippers, tying the score 5-5.

In the top of the seventh, Halpin delivered the game's third home run, driving a solo shot to left center field and giving Columbus its first lead since the top of the first. The Plates entered the eighth inning trailing 6-5.

To bolster their advantage, the Clippers tacked on a ninth-inning run. Cairo singled before pulling off steals of second and third. Halpin sent a sacrifice fly to center field, picking up the RBI as Cairo scored for the 7-5 lead that rolled into the bottom of the ninth.

In a ninth-inning rally, leadoff man Cluff knocked his second double of the evening. House followed with a walk, and Chaparro singled to bring Cluff across and cut the deficit to one run. After a double play, Morales walked and set up Plates on the corners. Millas cashed in with an RBI groundball single, knotting the score at 7-7. Extra innings were needed to decide the game's outcome.

Entering the bottom of the tenth, Schnell was placed on second for the Plates. Pinckney reached on a leadoff sacrifice bunt, moving Schnell to third. Baker was intentionally walked to load the bases before House walked and pushed across the winning run.

RHP Seth Shuman was given the nod for his seventh start as a Plate. He turned in 5.0 innings of work, fanning six and surrendering five earned runs off of six hits and two walks. RHP Todd Peterson was first out of the bullpen in the sixth, tossing a scoreless inning while walking two hitters and striking out one. RHP Clay Helvey came on for the seventh, giving up a run on a solo homer. RHP Eduardo Salazar took the mound in the top of the eighth and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit, walking one, and striking out one. RHP Jack Sinclair was called on for the tenth inning, keeping the Clippers off the board, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

3B Brady House earns the player of the game honors for the Plates. House put together a 2-for-4 day with a homer, a single, three RBI, and two walks, including the walk-off walk in the bottom of the tenth inning. The Georgia native leads all Nationals minor leaguers in home runs (10), RBI (31), extra-base hits (22), and Total Bases (100).

Rochester is back in action tomorrow night as the Clippers return for the fourth game of this six-game set. LHP Andrew Alvarez will get the nod as the starter for the Red Wings, while LHP Doug Nikhazy is slated to start for Columbus. First pitch is at 6:45 from Innovative Field.







International League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.