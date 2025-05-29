Suwinski, Sullivan Homers Boost Indians to 7-1 Win
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A pair of two-run homers by Jack Suwinski and Brett Sullivan, and 8.1 shutout innings from the pitching staff led the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at Victory Field.
Following 4.2 shutout frames from starter Carmen Mlodzinski, Ryder Ryan (W, 3-1) and Carson Fulmer allowed just two baserunners in 3.1 combined innings. The Sounds (32-21) broke up the shutout bid against Isaac Mattson in the ninth.
After stranding a leadoff triple from Jimmy Herron to begin the game, the Indians (29-23) offense got to work early and often. A two-run second inning featured defensive miscues by the Sounds before a mammoth 461-foot home run by Suwinski - the Indians longest since official Statcast tracking began in 2022 - doubled the lead against Carlos Rodriguez (L, 3-2) in the third.
The home runs continued, with Sullivan extending the lead on another two-run shot in the sixth for his first homer of the year. An RBI single by Billy Cook in the eighth tacked on an additional insurance run.
Suwinski reached base safely in three of his four plate appearances, with a double and walk joining his two-run homer. Alika Williams also logged a pair of hits, and Sullivan tallied two RBI from his long ball.
The Indians will look to clinch at least a series split against the Sounds on Friday night at Victory Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. MLB's No. 2 prospect, Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.27), will take the mound for the Indians against RHP Tobias Meyers (0-2, 2.45), with the matchup featured on MLB.TV as the MiLB Free Game of the Day.
