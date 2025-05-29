Sounds Fall Behind in Series to Indians After 7-1 Loss on Wednesday

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Nashville dropped their Wednesday night game in Indianapolis 7-1 and fell behind in the series 2-1. The Sounds were held to seven hits with Raynel Delgado and Eddie Rosario each chipping in with multi-hit efforts.

The Sounds looked poised to take the early lead following Jimmy Herron's leadoff triple to start the game, but he was cut down at the plate on a fielder's choice on a Bobby Dalbec ground ball.

Carlos Rodriguez got the start on the mound for Nashville and saw the Indians jump out to a 4-0 lead after the third inning. The four runs allowed by the Brewers' no. 22-rated prospect were the most he has allowed in any of his nine starts this season. He finished his outing with 63 pitches and unable to get through the third while allowing the four runs on four hits.

The only other extra base hit for the Sounds came in the top of the ninth when Rosario hit a leadoff double. The Sounds avoided just their second shutout loss of the year when Delgado collected his second hit of the night, scoring Rosario with a one-out RBI single. Nashville left at least one runner on base in eight of the nine innings and had their only three-up, three-down frame in the top of the eighth. Nashville finished the game 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine total on the bases.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings was the first man out of the Sounds bullpen in relief of Rodriguez and worked an inning-plus without allowing a run. Easton McGee covered two innings and saw his streak without an earned run end at six games after allowing two runs over his two innings of work. Bryan Hudson also pitched an inning-plus and allowed one run on a hit with two strikeouts and a walk. Vinny Nittoli was the only bullpen arm used to not go at least an inning. He was the final man out of the bullpen and faced two batters in the bottom of the eighth.

The Sounds will aim to bounce back and get the series back to even on Friday night. RHP Tobias Myers (0-2, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Indians and RHP Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.27 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DON'T CRY BECAUSE IT'S OVER: After an 0-for-3 day at the plate, Anthony Seigler saw his 16-game hitting streak come to an end. It was the third-longest streak by a Nashville player over the last three-plus seasons. Estuery Ruiz was the last player to have a 17-game hitting streak for Nashville when he did it from August 10-28, 2022. Seigler posted five multi-hit games during his 16-game streak that began on May 2nd, including his single-game career-high four hits that he had in Wednesday night's win. Seigler did extend his on-base streak to 23 games with a walk on Thursday night. His 23-straight games reaching base is tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League and the sixth-longest by a Nashville player since 2023. Abraham Toro had a 37-game on-base streak that lasted from July 9 - September 24, 2023.

HAMMER AND NEL: Raynel Delgado had his 11th multi-hit game of the season, tying Jared Oliva for the most on the team in 2025. Seven of those 11 multi-hit games have come in the month of May for Delgado who is hitting .320 (24-for-75) with four doubles, a triple, 14 RBI, and seven runs scored in his 22 games played this month.

SO NICE HE DID IT TWICE: Eddie Rosario has posted back-to-back multi-hit games after going his first seven games with the Sounds without one. Rosario ended Thursday's game 2-for-4 with a double and the only run scored. Through his first nine games with the Sounds, Rosario is hitting .303 (10-for-33) with three doubles, a home run, six RBI, six walks, and eight runs scored. In his 23 total Triple-A games this season including the first 14 with Oklahoma City, Rosario is hitting .326 and has six multi-hit games.







