Series Evens with 5-2 Loss to St. Paul

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were defeated 5-2 by the St. Paul Saints Wednesday night at Werner Park, evening the series at one game apiece.

Right-handed pitcher Henry Williams made his Triple-A debut with Omaha and retired the first five Saints he faced, throwing two straight scoreless innings to start the game. In his debut, Williams finished 5.0 innings with 4 strikeouts, giving up 4 runs on 5 hits.

The Storm Chasers took a 1-0 lead in the 1st, as Tyler Tolbert was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on an error, then scored on a Peyton Wilson single.

After two Saints reached with a single and walk in the third, Omaha's lead was erased as St. Paul went ahead 3-1 on a 3-run home run off Williams. Jac Caglianone doubled in the bottom half of the frame, his first hit at Werner Park, but the Storm Chasers failed to counter with any runs.

The Saints extended their lead to 4-1 on a pair of singles and a hit by pitch in the top of the 4th. Omaha responded when Melendez singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a single from Luca Tresh, who extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games. Melendez then scored on a wild pitch, putting the score at 4-2.

Jacob Wallace took the mound for Omaha in the top of the sixth. He began the inning with a strikeout, but St. Paul increased their lead to 5-2 after a two-out single plated another run. Noah Murdock relieved Wallace in the 7th and threw a 1-2-3 inning. Eric Cerantola came for the final two innings, working a pair of scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 9th, Joey Wiemer reached on a two-base throwing error with two outs, but Omaha failed to capitalize and a final score of 5-2 led to St. Paul's first win of the series.

Caglianone finished 3-4 on the day with 2 singles and a double. Tolbert, Melendez, and Wilson combined for 5 stolen bases, with Melendez and Wilson tabbing 2 each.

Omaha is back in action Thursday against St. Paul. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT at Werner Park, with right-hander Thomas Hatch scheduled to pitch.







