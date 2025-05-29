Extra Innings Unkind to Clippers Thursday

ROCHESTER, NY - The Columbus Clippers dropped their fourth game in a row on Thursday evening at Rochester, falling to the Red Wings in ten innings, 8-7. It was the third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Red Wings, and sixth overall in the last seven games for the ClipShow.

Petey Halpin put Columbus ahead 6-5 when he hit his fifth homer of the season in the top of the 7th inning. That lead stood until the 9th, when Halpin hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 7-5.

The Red Wings answered with two in the bottom of the 9th to send the game into extra innings. Brady House produced the winning run in the bottom of the 10th when he drew a bases loaded walk. Mason Hickman (1-2) suffered the loss for Columbus.

Halpin was one of four Clippers with two hits in the contest, along with Brayan Rocchio, C.J. Kayfus, and Christian Cairo.

Columbus sees its record drop to 22-29, while Rochester improves its standing to 19-33.

The series in Rochester continues Friday evening at 6:45pm.







