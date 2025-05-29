Extra Innings Unkind to Clippers Thursday
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Columbus Clippers dropped their fourth game in a row on Thursday evening at Rochester, falling to the Red Wings in ten innings, 8-7. It was the third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Red Wings, and sixth overall in the last seven games for the ClipShow.
Petey Halpin put Columbus ahead 6-5 when he hit his fifth homer of the season in the top of the 7th inning. That lead stood until the 9th, when Halpin hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 7-5.
The Red Wings answered with two in the bottom of the 9th to send the game into extra innings. Brady House produced the winning run in the bottom of the 10th when he drew a bases loaded walk. Mason Hickman (1-2) suffered the loss for Columbus.
Halpin was one of four Clippers with two hits in the contest, along with Brayan Rocchio, C.J. Kayfus, and Christian Cairo.
Columbus sees its record drop to 22-29, while Rochester improves its standing to 19-33.
The series in Rochester continues Friday evening at 6:45pm. The Clippers will return home to face Toledo on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Sounds Fall Behind in Series to Indians After 7-1 Loss on Wednesday - Nashville Sounds
- Tidwell Strikes out 11 Batters as Syracuse Blasts Iowa, 12-3, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Plates Walk off Clippers, Clinch Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Go Down for Third Straight Game against Mets 12-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Slips Past Stripers 3-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Three-Run Eighth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Extra Innings Unkind to Clippers Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Festa Masterful, Wallner Homers for Third Straight Game in 3-1 Win over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Suwinski, Sullivan Homers Boost Indians to 7-1 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Van Belle Dazzles Again, Garcia Homers in 3-2 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Batter Redbirds in Rain-Shortened 11-8 Win - Durham Bulls
- Late Runs Not Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Walk-Off Grand Slam from Madris Lifts Mud Hens over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Drop Rain Shortened Game at Bulls, End Win Streak - Memphis Redbirds
- Rios, Bats Comeback Spoiled by Mud Hens Walk-Off Grand Slam - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs and Tides Split Doubleheader on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Splits Doubleheader With Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- May 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Reveal One-Of-A-Kind, Eye Black-Wearing, Bubblegum-Blowing Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads to be Given to the First 5,000 Fans on August 25 - Worcester Red Sox
- Will Robertson Leads Bisons Sweep over Charlotte on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Infielder Edwards Joins Jumbo Shrimp Thursday on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestead Highlights: June 3-8 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Extend Friday's Happy Hour Beer Specials for Downtown Celebration - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Extend 'At-Par Pricing Discount' for Canadian Fans Throughout 2025 Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Today Is Bisons Annual "School Kids Day" Morning Game at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Evens with 5-2 Loss to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.