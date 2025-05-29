Bisons Extend 'At-Par Pricing Discount' for Canadian Fans Throughout 2025 Season

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







In appreciation for the great baseball fans of Southern Ontario that are part of 'Our Herd,' the Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have extended their 'At-Par' Pricing Discount for Canadian fans for the purchase of single-game tickets to any game for the entire 2025 season!

By extending their At-Par Pricing Discount for the entire 2025 season, the Bisons continue their efforts to provide the absolute best value to their great fans coming from Canada.

Canadian fans can receive the At-Par Pricing Discount of 30% OFF for single-game tickets throughout the remainder of the season by using the promo code BISONS2025 at Bisons.com and Bisons.com/Canada. This offer will also be available for Canadian cash purchases of single-game tickets by Canadian residents at the Sahlen Field Box Office. For all 'at-par' policies, proof of Canadian residency is required.

For online purchases, the promo code will lock in a 30% discount that will account for the exchange difference.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Canada. All Canadian cash 'at par' policies exclude the purchase/use of the Bisons' Gift Cards and ticket packages.







