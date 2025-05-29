Bulls Batter Redbirds in Rain-Shortened 11-8 Win
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Tanner Murray paced an 18-hit attack by going 4-for-5 as the Durham Bulls claimed a rain-abridged, seven inning 11-8 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at the DBAP.
Murray had three singles and a double, while Jamie Westbrook was 3-4 with a homer, Coco Montes went 3-4 and Tristan Peters, Bob Seymour and Jake Mangum each chipped in two hits.
With the rain starting to fall in the third inning, the Bulls rallied to grab a 10-8 lead at the end of five. Heavy rains continued as play forged ahead for two more innings before the tarp was put on the field. After a 33-minute delay, the game was terminated.
Paul Gervase (W, 3-2) notched the win with two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
Durham (31-23) scored five times in the first inning thanks to six singles and a walk. Memphis (29-23) rallied to assume an 8-7 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Bulls scored three times in the bottom half against former Bulls reliever Michael Gomez (L, 0-2).
How It Happened: Durham scored more runs in the first inning than in the first two games against Memphis combined. The first four batters reached, then with two outs Montes, Westbrook and Peters all drove in runs with singles.
Lower Third: Durham's 7-8-9 hitters - Coco Montes, Jamie Westbrook and Tristan Peters - went a combined 8-for-11, scoring seven runs and driving home six.
What's Next: The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:35 PM ET with Joe Rock (1-4, 4.71) scheduled to oppose Drew Rom (0-0, 1.23).
International League Stories from May 29, 2025
- Sounds Fall Behind in Series to Indians After 7-1 Loss on Wednesday - Nashville Sounds
- Tidwell Strikes out 11 Batters as Syracuse Blasts Iowa, 12-3, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Plates Walk off Clippers, Clinch Fourth Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Go Down for Third Straight Game against Mets 12-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Slips Past Stripers 3-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Three-Run Eighth Spurs Jumbo Shrimp by Stripers - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Extra Innings Unkind to Clippers Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Festa Masterful, Wallner Homers for Third Straight Game in 3-1 Win over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Suwinski, Sullivan Homers Boost Indians to 7-1 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Van Belle Dazzles Again, Garcia Homers in 3-2 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Batter Redbirds in Rain-Shortened 11-8 Win - Durham Bulls
- Late Runs Not Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Walk-Off Grand Slam from Madris Lifts Mud Hens over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Drop Rain Shortened Game at Bulls, End Win Streak - Memphis Redbirds
- Rios, Bats Comeback Spoiled by Mud Hens Walk-Off Grand Slam - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs and Tides Split Doubleheader on Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Splits Doubleheader With Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- May 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Reveal One-Of-A-Kind, Eye Black-Wearing, Bubblegum-Blowing Marcelo Mayer Bobbleheads to be Given to the First 5,000 Fans on August 25 - Worcester Red Sox
- Will Robertson Leads Bisons Sweep over Charlotte on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Marlins Infielder Edwards Joins Jumbo Shrimp Thursday on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 29, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Louisville Bats Homestead Highlights: June 3-8 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Extend Friday's Happy Hour Beer Specials for Downtown Celebration - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Extend 'At-Par Pricing Discount' for Canadian Fans Throughout 2025 Season - Buffalo Bisons
- Today Is Bisons Annual "School Kids Day" Morning Game at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Series Evens with 5-2 Loss to St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.