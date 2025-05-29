Bulls Batter Redbirds in Rain-Shortened 11-8 Win

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Tanner Murray paced an 18-hit attack by going 4-for-5 as the Durham Bulls claimed a rain-abridged, seven inning 11-8 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night at the DBAP.

Murray had three singles and a double, while Jamie Westbrook was 3-4 with a homer, Coco Montes went 3-4 and Tristan Peters, Bob Seymour and Jake Mangum each chipped in two hits.

With the rain starting to fall in the third inning, the Bulls rallied to grab a 10-8 lead at the end of five. Heavy rains continued as play forged ahead for two more innings before the tarp was put on the field. After a 33-minute delay, the game was terminated.

Paul Gervase (W, 3-2) notched the win with two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Durham (31-23) scored five times in the first inning thanks to six singles and a walk. Memphis (29-23) rallied to assume an 8-7 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Bulls scored three times in the bottom half against former Bulls reliever Michael Gomez (L, 0-2).

How It Happened: Durham scored more runs in the first inning than in the first two games against Memphis combined. The first four batters reached, then with two outs Montes, Westbrook and Peters all drove in runs with singles.

Lower Third: Durham's 7-8-9 hitters - Coco Montes, Jamie Westbrook and Tristan Peters - went a combined 8-for-11, scoring seven runs and driving home six.

What's Next: The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:35 PM ET with Joe Rock (1-4, 4.71) scheduled to oppose Drew Rom (0-0, 1.23).







