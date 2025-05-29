IronPigs and Tides Split Doubleheader on Thursday

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Norfolk, Virginia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (37-16) rode a strong Andrew Painter start to an 8-2 win in the front end of a twin bill before falling 3-0 to the Norfolk Tides (20-32) in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Game One

The IronPigs offense manufactured a run in the second as Cal Stevenson brought in Buddy Kennedy with a sacrifice fly.

Otto Kemp doubled home a run in the third and then was doubled home himself by Kennedy to make it 3-0.

A two-out RBI double by Colton Cowser and subsequent RBI single for Jordan Westburg got the Tides to within one run in the fifth, the only damage Painter allowed.

The 'Pigs scored five unanswered the rest of the way to go into cruise control. Óscar Mercado tripled home a pair in the sixth and then scored on another Stevenson sacrifice fly. In the seventh, four straight two out hits brought in two more runs, as Kennedy and Gabriel Rincones Jr. collected an RBI apiece.

Painter (2-0) threw a season-high 81 pitches (49 strikes) as he earned the win for the 'Pigs. He allowed just two runs in five innings on five hits and a walk, striking out five.

Thaddeus Ward (3-4) took the loss for the Tides, allowing six runs in six innings on four hits and four walks, striking out six.

Nick Vespi (S, 1) retired the final four hitters in order to close out the game, striking out one, to earn the save for the 'Pigs.

Game Two

The Tides opened the scoring in the second inning. With two on and two out, a groundball up the middle was misplayed, allowing Jordyn Adams to race around third and score the first run of the game.

Two out RBI singles for Adams in the third and then Coby Mayo in the fourth constituted all the offense in the game.

Kyle Brnovich (2-3) held the 'Pigs to two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings, striking out four to earn the win for the Tides. Colin Selby (S, 1) worked around one hit for a scoreless ninth, striking out one for the save.

Gabe Mosser (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs (two earned) in four innings on five hits and four walks, striking out one

The IronPigs and Tides continue their series on Friday, May 30th at Harbor Park. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Mick Abel (6-2, 2.41) on the mound for the 'Pigs and Cam Weston (1-2, 4.26) on the mound for the Tides.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.