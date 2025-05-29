Tides Splits Doubleheader With Lehigh Valley

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (20-32) split a doubleheader with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (37-16) on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides lost game one, 8-2, but then earned their first shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory in game two.

In game one, Colton Cowser shined for the Tides. He went 3-for-4 with a run, three doubles and an RBI while playing on MLB rehab. He scored on an RBI single by Jordan Westburg, who also was playing on MLB rehab. Westburg finished the day going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. I was all Lehigh Valley otherwise, scoring eight runs on eight hits in a seven-inning game one victory.

In game two, Kyle Brnovich earned the win after tossing 5.0 scoreless innings as the Tides starter. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four batters in his second win of the season. Grant Wolfram earned a hold with a scoreless sixth inning, and Colin Selby came in to shut it down for his first save in the Tides' first shutout of the season. Jordyn Adams led the Tides offense going 2-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and two stolen bases, while scoring on a hustle play from second base to take advantage of an error in the second inning. Coby Mayo was the only other Tide to get an RBI in the game, finishing 1-for-4 in the 3-0 game two victory.

The Tides look to win their second straight game in game three of the series Friday night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. RHP Cameron Weston (1-2, 4.26) is the probable for Norfolk while RHP Mick Abel (6-2, 2.41) is scheduled to throw for Lehigh Valley.







International League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.