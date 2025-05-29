Bisons Extend Friday's Happy Hour Beer Specials for Downtown Celebration

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







There's a title celebration in downtown Buffalo on Friday night and the Bisons want to toast the 3-Peat Champion Buffalo Bandits during the team's Honda fridaynightbash! against the Charlotte Knights on May 30. So, with first pitch between the Bisons and Knights set at 6:30 p.m., the Herd announced they are extending the Resurgence Brewing $4 Craft Beer Offer through 7:30 p.m. for fans in the area to Toast the Champs and keep the celebration going!

The Sahlen Field gates open at 5:00 p.m. for the team's Race Night fridaynightbash! so if you're enjoying the rally down the street, head down after to the ballpark to keep the celebration going. Our $4 Craft Beer offer will now go from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. and of course, what better way to celebrate than with postgame Fireworks.

Race Night at Sahlen Field!

The Bisons have teamed up with Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International for a special 'Race Night' Honda fridaynightbash!® on Friday, May 30 as the Herd hosts the Charlotte Knights at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.).

Along with postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, Race Night will include a pre-game meet n' greet and ceremonial first pitch from ARCA Menards Series driver and Tonawanda native, Andy Jankowiak, as well as Race Car Plaza Display of Jankowiak's No. 73 ARCA Menards Series car, a Watkins Glen International Pace Car and the No. 42 Team Sahlen Porsche Cayman.

There will also be several in-game Prizes for fans in attendance to win, including Race Tickets to two exciting races this season at Watkins Glenn International, the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen IMSA race weekend, June 19-22, and the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race weekend, August 8-10. The Bisons scoreboard will also show highlights of great racing moments throughout the game.







International League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.