Louisville Bats Homestead Highlights: June 3-8

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After a long week on the road, the Louisville Bats are back at Louisville Slugger Field next week, with an exciting week of fun and baseball planned for fans of all ages including numerous giveaways, theme nights including Yacht Rock Night, an early Father's Day celebration, and so much more!

In their first homestand of the month of June, the Bats host the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. This is the only time the Bats and Tides will meet this season, and the first time Louisville and Norfolk have squared off since the 2019 season. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 (all games except Friday, June 6) or Talk Radio 1080 (Friday, June 6). Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

From Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8, there will be a special State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth set up along the right field berm. There, you can create a custom bobblehead of yourself! Your photo will be taken and placed into one of over a dozen options of your choosing such as an astronaut, a baseball player, a princess, and so much more!

Tuesday, June 3 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands!

Wednesday, June 4 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, June 5 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Muhammad Ali Night: The Bats will honor the life and legacy of Louisville legend Muhammad Ali during Thursday night's game. Members of the Ali family will be in attendance and the Bats will spotlight the Muhammad Ali Center and their great charity work throughout the night.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 16-ounce Pepsi products!

Friday, June 6 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Yacht Rock Night: Time to set sail at Louisville Slugger Field. Friday night's game will be dedicated to Yacht Rock, with special entertainment elements planned for throughout the game.

Yacht Rock Captains Hat Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans through the Louisville Slugger Field gates will receive a limited-edition Yacht Rock Captains Hat, presented by Zip Heating & Cooling. The first 2,000 fans to enter will also receive a Hawaiian Lei.

Gametime Happy Hour: Enjoy $3 Miller Lite and Coors Lights, presented by Miller Lite.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment, where fans will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate to Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

502 Fridays: On select Fridays throughout the season, the Bats will be wearing special 502 Connect jerseys!

Saturday, June 7 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Kids Coloring Hat Giveaway: The first 500 children ages 12 and under will receive a special hat and a set of markers so they can color in the hat as they would like, presented by Norton Children's.

Art At The Park: Throughout the ballpark, fans will be able to partake in arts and crafts stations to show off their creative skills, presented by Norton Children's.

Party at the Park: Featuring $4 Cupcake Vineyard Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails and $6 Select Craft Beers.

Rice Now Food Truck: The Rice Now food truck will be located at the right field berm by the Penn Station Pavilion during the game.

Sunday, June 8 - Louisville Bats vs. Norfolk Tides

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Evan Williams Flight Tasting: A great opportunity to try up to four flavors of Evan Williams signature bourbon. For $6, adults ages 21 and older can sample four different 1/2 ounce bourbon pours on the concourse.

Father's Day Catch on the Field: The Bats will celebrate Father's Day a week early and invite fans to join us postgame for a catch on the field with dad, presented by Penn Station East Coast Subs.

Father's Day Special Offer: Treat Dad to the ultimate Father's Day experience at Louisville Slugger Field. A special ticket package is available that includes a game ticket, a beer voucher, an Evan Williams Flight Tray Tasting, a Bow Tie Car Wash Voucher, and your choice of range balls from Different Strokes Golf Center or a pass to the Louisville Slugger Museum. To take advantage of this offer, click HERE.

Kids Day: All kids are invited to join us for every Sunday home game for Kids Day, featuring specially priced tickets that come with a free kid's meal (one per child). Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Philly's Best Non-Alcoholic Slushies: Stop by the Philly's Best stand at the top of section 124 each Sunday home game for $3 non-alcoholic slushies, presented by Philly's Best Frozen Desserts!

Kids Run the Bases: To finish up a fun-filled homestand, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases after the game.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.







